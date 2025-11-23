Joe Jackson Returns With Hope And Fury And Announces 2026 World Tour - Noise11.com

Joe Jackson will launch a major new chapter in 2026, as he prepares to release his first rock album since 2019, Hope And Fury, and embark on an 80-show international tour. The album will arrive on 10 April 2026. The release marks a return to the sharp, melodic and uncompromising style that first defined Jackson in the late 1970s, when he emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in the new wave era.
Hope And Fury follows 2023’s What A Racket, which explored the music hall world with orchestral arrangements. Jackson has now redirected his focus toward a leaner rock drive, echoing the urgency that shaped Look Sharp in 1979, I’m The Man in 1979, and Night And Day in 1982. Jackson recently said he wants to keep challenging himself, and Hope And Fury captures that intent with clarity.
Hope And Fury was recorded in Berlin and New York City, with Jackson co-producing alongside Patrick Dillett. The album reunites him with bassist Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel and drummer Doug Yowell, who have formed Jackson’s core touring and recording group since 2016. The sessions were later augmented by Paulo Stagnaro, whose Latin percussion expands the rhythmic colour of the new material. Jackson fans will recognise echoes of Fool in 2019, Laughter And Lust in 1991, and Night And Day in 1982.
The new LP features nine tracks. Jackson’s songwriting still blends sharp wit with reflective commentary, and the album’s title suggests a tension between resilience and frustration. Jackson has always shifted between moods in his catalogue, and Hope And Fury continues that pattern with confidence.
Hope And Fury Track Listing
“Welcome To Burning-by-Sea”
“I’m Not Sorry”
“Made God Laugh”
“Do Do Do”
“Fabulous People”
“After All This Time”
“The Face”
“End Of The Pier”
“See You In September”
The 2026 International Tour
Jackson will begin his 2026 tour in May in Poughkeepsie, New York, then travel through Canada and the United States with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City and San Francisco. A multi-night stay in Chicago will highlight the North American run. European dates begin in September, with concerts across Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 November.
NORTH AMERICA
5/11 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon 1869 Opera House
5/13 – Montreal, QC – Place Des Arts, Theatre Maisonneuve
5/14 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
5/16 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Theatre
5/17 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral
5/19 – Chicago, IL – Park West
5/20 – Chicago, IL – Park West
5/22 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theatre
5/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
5/27 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue
5/28 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
5/30 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theatre
5/31 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
6/3 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre
6/5 – Albuquerque, NM – Kimo Theatre
6/6 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
6/9 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
6/10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
6/12 – Omaha, NE – Admiral
6/14 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
6/16 – Houston, TX – Heights Theatre
6/17 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
6/19 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theatre
6/21 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theatre
6/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
6/26 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
6/27 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theatre
6/29 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center
7/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker
7/2 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre
7/7 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
7/8 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre
7/10 – Providence, RI – Uptown Theater
7/11 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
7/14 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
7/15 – Stamford, CT – Palace Theatre
7/17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Lansdowne Theater
7/18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
EUROPE
9/24 – Cork, Ireland – Cork City Hall
9/27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
9/29 – Bristol, UK – Beacon
10/1 – Cambridge, UK – Corn Exchange
10/2 – Bournemouth, UK – Pavilion Theatre
10/4 – London, UK – Palladium
10/5 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall
10/7 – York, UK – Barbican
10/9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
10/12 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
10/13 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue
10/14 – Toulouse, France – Theatre du Casino Barrière
10/17 – Porto, Portugal – Casa da Musica
10/18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna
10/20 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro La Latina
10/21 – Valencia, Spain – Teatro La Rambleta
10/23 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral.lel 62
10/25 – Bordeaux, France – Theatre Femina
10/27 – Lille, France – Theatre Sebastopol
10/28 – Stuttgart, Germany – Liederhalle/Hegelsaal
10/31 – Bremen, Germany – Metropol Theater
11/1 – Munich, Germany – Circus Krone
11/2 – Berlin, Germany – Admiralspalast
11/4 – Essen, Germany – Lichtburg
11/5 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik
11/7 – Darmstadt, Germany – Staatstheater
11/9 – Zürich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
11/11 – Bologna, Italy – Teatro Duse
11/12 – Rome, Italy – Auditorium Parco Della Musica: Sala Sinopoli
11/14 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Lirico
11/16 – Vienna, Austria – Globe
11/17 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria
11/18 – Luxembourg – den Atelier
11/20 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
11/21 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
Hope And Fury arrives as interest in Jackson deepens again. Finnish folk metal group Korpiklaani recently released an English version of Got The Time, Jackson’s 1979 burst of new wave speed. The new version blends the band’s folk roots with the energy of Anthrax, who famously accelerated the track in 1990. The cover nods to Jackson’s original intensity, while shifting the song toward a Northern folk charge. The group will return for Heidenfest 2026.
Jackson first broke through in 1979 when A&M Records issued Look Sharp. His blend of rock, jazz and sharp new wave tension set him apart, and tracks such as Is She Really Going Out With Him and It’s Different For Girls remain essential. Across more than four decades he has explored pop, classical and swing, and won a Grammy for Symphony No. 1 in 2001. Hope And Fury adds to a career marked by constant reinvention and a refusal to repeat ideas.
