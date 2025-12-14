 April Wine To Join Triumph For Major North American Tour In 2026 - Noise11.com
April Wine To Join Triumph For Major North American Tour In 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2025

Classic Canadian rock will be front and centre in 2026, with April Wine confirmed as special guests on Triumph’s long awaited North American tour. For fans of homegrown hard rock, it is a rare double bill that brings together two bands whose histories have been intertwined for almost five decades.

Triumph’s return to the road marks their first extensive North American tour in decades. The decision to invite April Wine as special guests adds further weight to the announcement. Both bands built loyal followings across Canada and the United States during the 1970s and early 1980s, often playing the same markets and sometimes the same stages.

The tour will run from April 22 through to June 6, covering major cities across Canada before moving south into the United States. Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, New York, San Antonio and Chicago are among the confirmed stops, reflecting the regions where both bands first established their reputations.

April Wine and Triumph are no strangers to each other on the live circuit. One of the most significant early shared moments took place on February 18, 1977, at the Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas. That show is widely regarded as Triumph’s major American breakthrough, with April Wine already a proven draw.

They crossed paths again in March 1978 during a run of Texas shows promoted by JAM Productions. One remembered lineup from San Antonio featured April Wine, Crack The Sky and Triumph as headliner. At the time, Texas radio was crucial to the rise of Canadian hard rock in the United States.

San Antonio station KISS-FM played an important role in breaking both bands south of the border. That early support helped April Wine and Triumph build American audiences that would sustain them for decades.

The current April Wine lineup features Brian Greenway on guitar, Richard Lanthier on bass, Roy Nichol on drums and Marc Parent on lead vocals and guitar. Parent stepped into the frontman role in late 2022, following Myles Goodwyn’s decision to stop touring due to health reasons.

Goodwyn’s death in December 2023 marked the end of an era for the band. However, April Wine have continued touring, focusing on celebrating the catalogue that made them one of Canada’s most successful rock exports.

Formed in 1969, April Wine developed a reputation for melodic hard rock balanced by emotional ballads. Songs such as Just Between You And Me, Sign Of The Gypsy Queen, Roller, I Like To Rock, Say Hello, Oowatanite and Enough Is Enough remain staples of classic rock radio.

April Wine released their breakthrough album On Record in 1972, scoring major Canadian hits with You Could Have Been A Lady and Bad Side Of The Moon. Throughout the 1970s, albums such as Stand Back, The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy and First Glance cemented their status as arena headliners at home.

International recognition peaked in the early 1980s with The Nature Of The Beast, driven by Just Between You And Me and Sign Of The Gypsy Queen. The band toured relentlessly, sharing stages with The Rolling Stones, Rush, Styx and Heart.

Their longevity has been recognised with multiple honours. April Wine were inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame in 2009, the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2010, and Canada’s Walk Of Fame in 2023.

The 2026 tour begins in Canada before crossing into the United States.

CANADA

April 22 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON | GFL Memorial Gardens
April 24 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
April 25 – Hamilton, ON | TD Coliseum
April 28 – Halifax, NS | Scotiabank Centre
April 29 – Moncton, NB | Avenir Centre
May 1 – Laval, QC | Place Bell (Montreal)
May 2 – Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire Centre
May 5 – Winnipeg, MB | Canada Life Centre
May 7 – Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place
May 8 – Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome

UNITED STATES

May 13 – Rosemont, IL | Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)
May 14 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre
May 16 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre
May 17 – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
May 20 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)
May 21 – San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
May 22 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
May 24 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
May 26 – Atlanta, GA | Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
May 28 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)
May 30 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)
June 3 – Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 5 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)
June 6 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

