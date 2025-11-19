 Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top Announce The Dos Amigos Tour 2026 - Noise11.com
Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top Announce The Dos Amigos Tour 2026

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2025

in News

Two giants of American music, Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top, are teaming up for the Dos Amigos Tour 2026, bringing together decades of hits and a signature live performance energy. The tour launches March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota, and wraps up May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia, covering major markets across the Midwest, South, and East.

The Dos Amigos Tour marks a rare pairing between two musical icons who have shaped country and rock music in unique ways. Dwight Yoakam’s boundary-pushing approach has redefined country music for decades, blending Bakersfield honky-tonk roots with contemporary songwriting. Meanwhile, ZZ Top has influenced generations with their mix of blues, rock, and boogie, establishing themselves as one of the most enduring acts in American music history.

Dwight Yoakam has sold over 25 million albums and received 21 GRAMMY® nominations, winning multiple awards along the way. He boasts 12 gold and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, five of which topped the Billboard Country Albums chart. His catalogue includes nearly 40 charting singles, with 14 reaching the Top 10.

Yoakam was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019 and has also been recognised by the Americana Music Association and BMI Country Music with prestigious awards. His latest album, Brighter Days, released in November 2024 via Via Records/Thirty Tigers, is his first new studio project in nearly a decade. Written and recorded over three years, the album features 12 original tracks and three signature covers, including The Carter Family’s Keep On the Sunny Side, Cake’s Bound Away, and Chris Hillman’s Time Between, all reimagined in Yoakam’s distinctive style.

Outside of music, Yoakam has built a notable acting career with over 40 film credits, including Sling Blade, Panic Room, Logan Lucky, and Cry Macho, and starred in the Amazon series Goliath. He also curates his SiriusXM channel, Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat, showcasing the Bakersfield sound to new audiences.

Formed in Houston in 1969, ZZ Top has spent more than 50 years enthralling audiences worldwide. The band’s breakthrough came in 1973 with Tres Hombres, featuring the enduring track La Grange. Their 1983 album Eliminator, including hits like Sharp Dressed Man and Legs, became one of the first albums to be certified Diamond, selling over 10 million copies in the U.S.

Even after the passing of longtime bassist Dusty Hill, ZZ Top continues to perform with Elwood Francis on bass, maintaining the band’s live energy and legacy. Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards, ZZ Top has sold hundreds of millions of albums and inspired countless musicians with their mix of tone, taste, and tenacity.

Tour Dates
March 26 – Brookings, SD – Dacotah Bank Center
March 27 – Grand Island, NE – Heartland Events Center
March 28 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Arena
April 17 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
April 18 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
April 19 – Lexington, KY – Gatton Park Amphitheater
April 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County Coliseum
April 24 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
April 25 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
May 8 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 9 – El Reno, OK – Lucky Star Amphitheater
May 21 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
May 22 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheater
May 23 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

