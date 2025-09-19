Rick Wakeman To Tour US With Son Oliver For The First Time - Noise11.com

Prog rock legend Rick Wakeman is set to hit the US in March 2026 for a very special series of shows with his eldest son, Oliver. The tour, billed as Wakeman & Son, marks the first time the pair will perform together on the road.

The father-and-son project comes after Rick was forced to postpone his 2025 concerts due to surgery. Rather than simply re-scheduling, Wakeman has turned the new dates into a historic family milestone.

Although Rick and Oliver have shared stages on occasion, most notably during a revival of The Myths and Legends of King Arthur… at London’s O2 Arena, this will be the first full tour featuring both keyboard virtuosos.

“It’s always an honour for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children,” Rick said. “And for the first time, it’s a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!”

Rick Wakeman is a cornerstone of classic rock history. He rose to fame in the early 1970s as the flamboyant keyboard wizard of Yes, also playing with the Strawbs and countless session projects. His solo work – including The Six Wives of Henry VIII, Journey to the Centre of the Earth, and King Arthur – blended classical training with rock grandeur and theatricality, earning him a legendary place in progressive rock.

Oliver Wakeman has followed in his father’s footsteps, forging a career as a keyboardist, composer, and bandleader. He has released acclaimed solo and collaborative albums, and has also performed with both Yes and the Strawbs. Like his father, Oliver thrives on concept-driven music, combining intricate arrangements with storytelling, fantasy, and imagination.

Fans can expect a setlist that celebrates the Wakemans’ shared musical legacy while showcasing their individual artistry. With both having left indelible marks on prog rock and classic rock history, this tour promises a rare chance to see two generations of keyboard brilliance together.

Rick Wakeman & Son – US Tour Dates 2026

Wed-Mar-11 – Ridgefield CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

Fri-Mar-13 – Phoenixville PA – The Colonial Theatre*

Sat-Mar-14 – Poughkeepsie NY – Bardavon*

Sun-Mar-15 – Derry NH – Tupelo Music Hall*

Wed-Mar-18 – St Louis MO – The Sheldon

Fri-Mar-20 – St Charles IL – Arcada Theatre

Sat-Mar-21 – Kent OH – The Kent Stage

Sun-Mar-22 – Cincinnati OH – Ludlow Garage*

Tue-Mar-24 – Richmond VA – The National*

Wed-Mar-25 – Englewood NJ – Bergen Performing Arts*

Thu-Mar-26 – Huntington NY – The Paramount

Sat-Mar-28 – Westerly RI – United Theatre

Sun-Mar-29 – Red Bank NJ – The Vogel

(*Tickets from the postponed 2025 shows remain valid for these dates.)

https://www.rwcc.com/live.php#wakemanandson

Wakeman And Son

