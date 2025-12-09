 Devo Announce 2026 Mutate, Don't Stagnate Tour Ahead Of Coachella Return - Noise11.com
Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo at the Palais Theatre Melbourne 6 December 2023 photo by Lucas Packett

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo at the Palais Theatre Melbourne 6 December 2023 photo by Lucas Packett

Devo Announce 2026 Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour Ahead Of Coachella Return

by Paul Cashmere on December 10, 2025

in News

Devo will return to the road in April 2026 for the Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour, launching just days before their next appearance at Coachella. The West Coast run will deliver a full production show combining the band’s signature visual language, electronic experimentation, and sharp cultural commentary, continuing a legacy that began more than five decades ago.

The tour will commence on 3 April in Wheatland, California, with concerts in Reno, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and two festival appearances at Coachella. More dates are expected to follow. For Devo, the 2026 dates serve as another chapter in a career defined by bold ideas and long-term cultural impact.

“We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for fans across the West Coast,” the band said. “It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages, from those who have been there since the beginning more than 50 years ago, to new generations discovering Devo for the first time.”

Devo’s origins trace back to 1973 when Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale met as students at Kent State University. The political unrest of the era, shaped by the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings, fuelled their early creative output, which intertwined performance art with abrasive, electronic punk forms. They expanded the lineup with brothers Bob Mothersbaugh and Bob Casale, along with drummer Alan Myers, forming the group that would pioneer a radical new vision.

Their theory of “Devolution,” the concept that society was regressing rather than progressing, became the philosophical core of their music and stagecraft. Early supporters included David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Neil Young, who recognised Devo’s unique fusion of satire, futurism, and technology.

A major breakthrough arrived in 1978 when Bowie endorsed the band at Max’s Kansas City, leading to Devo travelling to Germany to record Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! with Brian Eno. The album gained global attention and laid the foundation for their ascent through the New Wave era.

Devo reached mainstream success with their third album Freedom Of Choice, produced by Bob Margouleff. Its lead single Whip It became a double-platinum hit and remains one of the defining tracks of the New Wave movement. Albums such as New Traditionalists, Oh No! It’s Devo, and Shout showcased their constant reinvention and helped shape the aesthetics of early MTV.

The band entered hiatus in 1990 as members explored separate creative pursuits. Mark Mothersbaugh moved heavily into film and television scoring, founding Mutato Muzika and establishing a prolific body of work including The Rugrats Movie, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Lego Movie, and Thor Ragnarok. Gerald Casale became an influential director in the music video and commercial sectors.

Devo reunited in 1996 at the Sundance Film Festival with Josh Freese on drums, later performing globally and reclaiming their position as cultural innovators. Their work has shaped artists including Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine, LCD Soundsystem, and Santigold, with Nirvana covering Turnaround on Incesticide.

Devo’s feature documentary recently scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Music Film and is streaming globally. The band also confirmed new UK dates for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour with The B-52s in 2026, adding London and Manchester to their expanding international plans.

Mutate, Don’t Stagnate 2026 Tour Dates
Friday, 3 April, Wheatland CA, Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Saturday, 4 April, Reno NV, Grand Sierra Resort And Casino
Tuesday, 7 April, Salt Lake City UT, The Complex, Rockwell
Friday, 10 April, Indio CA, Coachella
Monday, 13 April, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren
Friday, 17 April, Indio CA, Coachella

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Paynter performing live acoustic guitar and vocals
Michael Paynter Returns To His Roots With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026

Fresh from a stirring starring turn as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, acclaimed Australian vocalist Michael Paynter is stripping back the theatrics and volume for a deeply personal new tour. Dubbed the Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, the run promises intimate performances that re-imagine the nation's most iconic songs with just guitar and piano, alongside a few surprise special guests drawn from Paynter's long career in music.

20 hours ago
Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver
Bleak Squad Reveal New Single Black & White As National Tour Draws Near

Bleak Squad, the Melbourne collective formed by Adalita, Mick Harvey, Mick Turner and Marty Brown, have released a new single as they prepare for their largest national run to date. Black & White arrives ahead of an extensive February and March 2026 tour and offers another glimpse of the group's growing creative force, following a breakout year centred on their debut album Strange Love.

20 hours ago
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Guns N’ Roses Revisit Their Past With New Singles ‘Nothin” And ‘Atlas’

Guns N' Roses have released two new singles, Nothin' and Atlas, marking the band's first new music since 2023 and revealing yet another chapter in the long afterlife of the Chinese Democracy recording era. Both songs originate from sessions conducted more than two decades ago, yet they arrive today with clear modern intent, foregrounding the current working unit of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

5 days ago
Joe Jackson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Jackson Returns With Hope And Fury And Announces 2026 World Tour

Joe Jackson will launch a major new chapter in 2026, as he prepares to release his first rock album since 2019, Hope And Fury, and embark on an 80-show international tour. The album will arrive on 10 April 2026. The release marks a return to the sharp, melodic and uncompromising style that first defined Jackson in the late 1970s, when he emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in the new wave era.

November 23, 2025
ZZ Top By Mary Boukouvalas _1
Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top Announce The Dos Amigos Tour 2026

Two giants of American music, Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top, are teaming up for the Dos Amigos Tour 2026, bringing together decades of hits and a signature live performance energy. The tour launches March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota, and wraps up May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia, covering major markets across the Midwest, South, and East.

November 19, 2025
Lise And Sarah Disco Club 2026 Event Announcement
Disco Club Returns In 2026 With A National Celebration Of Music, Friendship, And Connection

MG Live has confirmed the return of Lise & Sarah's Disco Club in March 2026, with a new national rollout that will bring the event to major cities across Australia. What started as a small idea in 2022, sparked by two friends who missed carefree nights on the dancefloor, has now become one of the country's most in-demand event series for women.

November 17, 2025
James Reyne performing live on stage
James Reyne Adds More Dates To Fall Of Crawl 2026 Tour And Releases Video For ‘Going Back To Nashville’

James Reyne will extend his Fall Of Crawl Tour into 2026 with a new round of shows announced today, adding extra dates in Melbourne, Thirroul, Gosford, Canberra, Hobart, Toronto and the Sunshine Coast due to overwhelming demand.

November 12, 2025