Devo Announce 2026 Mutate, Don't Stagnate Tour Ahead Of Coachella Return - Noise11.com

Devo will return to the road in April 2026 for the Mutate, Don’t Stagnate Tour, launching just days before their next appearance at Coachella. The West Coast run will deliver a full production show combining the band’s signature visual language, electronic experimentation, and sharp cultural commentary, continuing a legacy that began more than five decades ago.

The tour will commence on 3 April in Wheatland, California, with concerts in Reno, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and two festival appearances at Coachella. More dates are expected to follow. For Devo, the 2026 dates serve as another chapter in a career defined by bold ideas and long-term cultural impact.

“We can’t wait to hit the road in 2026 and perform for fans across the West Coast,” the band said. “It’s incredible to see our music resonate with fans of all ages, from those who have been there since the beginning more than 50 years ago, to new generations discovering Devo for the first time.”

Devo’s origins trace back to 1973 when Mark Mothersbaugh and Gerald Casale met as students at Kent State University. The political unrest of the era, shaped by the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings, fuelled their early creative output, which intertwined performance art with abrasive, electronic punk forms. They expanded the lineup with brothers Bob Mothersbaugh and Bob Casale, along with drummer Alan Myers, forming the group that would pioneer a radical new vision.

Their theory of “Devolution,” the concept that society was regressing rather than progressing, became the philosophical core of their music and stagecraft. Early supporters included David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Neil Young, who recognised Devo’s unique fusion of satire, futurism, and technology.

A major breakthrough arrived in 1978 when Bowie endorsed the band at Max’s Kansas City, leading to Devo travelling to Germany to record Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! with Brian Eno. The album gained global attention and laid the foundation for their ascent through the New Wave era.

Devo reached mainstream success with their third album Freedom Of Choice, produced by Bob Margouleff. Its lead single Whip It became a double-platinum hit and remains one of the defining tracks of the New Wave movement. Albums such as New Traditionalists, Oh No! It’s Devo, and Shout showcased their constant reinvention and helped shape the aesthetics of early MTV.

The band entered hiatus in 1990 as members explored separate creative pursuits. Mark Mothersbaugh moved heavily into film and television scoring, founding Mutato Muzika and establishing a prolific body of work including The Rugrats Movie, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Lego Movie, and Thor Ragnarok. Gerald Casale became an influential director in the music video and commercial sectors.

Devo reunited in 1996 at the Sundance Film Festival with Josh Freese on drums, later performing globally and reclaiming their position as cultural innovators. Their work has shaped artists including Nirvana, Rage Against The Machine, LCD Soundsystem, and Santigold, with Nirvana covering Turnaround on Incesticide.

Devo’s feature documentary recently scored a GRAMMY nomination for Best Music Film and is streaming globally. The band also confirmed new UK dates for the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour with The B-52s in 2026, adding London and Manchester to their expanding international plans.

Mutate, Don’t Stagnate 2026 Tour Dates

Friday, 3 April, Wheatland CA, Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Saturday, 4 April, Reno NV, Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

Tuesday, 7 April, Salt Lake City UT, The Complex, Rockwell

Friday, 10 April, Indio CA, Coachella

Monday, 13 April, Phoenix AZ, The Van Buren

Friday, 17 April, Indio CA, Coachella