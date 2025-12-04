 Guns N' Roses Revisit Their Past With New Singles ‘Nothin'' And ‘Atlas' - Noise11.com
Guns N’ Roses have released two new singles, Nothin’ and Atlas, marking the band’s first new music since 2023 and revealing yet another chapter in the long afterlife of the Chinese Democracy recording era. Both songs originate from sessions conducted more than two decades ago, yet they arrive today with clear modern intent, foregrounding the current working unit of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Nothin’ opens with gentle keyboards and a reflective vocal from Rose, before surging into a classic power ballad anchored by a soaring chorus and a blues-coloured solo.

The song grows in stature as it progresses, drawing on GN’R’s history with dramatic, slow-burn arrangements while carrying the weight of new emotional focus. Atlas, by contrast, is built on punchy alt-rock energy, delivering a flurry of lead guitar, tight rhythm work and another outsized chorus suited to arenas.

Both tracks signal the continued practice of the band revisiting unreleased works, a process that has shaped every GN’R studio release since the 2016 reunion of Rose with Slash and McKagan. The latest pair follow The General and Perhaps, issued across 2023, as well as Hard Skool and Absurd from 2021.

Since forming in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s, Guns N’ Roses have occupied a unique place in rock culture. Their 1987 debut, Appetite For Destruction, redefined American hard rock, became the best-selling US debut album of all time, and secured their position as a generational force. The early nineties brought the back-to-back chart-topping Use Your Illusion albums, followed by the stripped-down GN’R Lies and the punk-leaning The Spaghetti Incident?.

Chinese Democracy arrived in 2008 after one of the most protracted creative processes in rock history. Although the album featured Rose as the sole classic-era member, its recording sessions generated an enormous volume of material, much of which continues to surface across the band’s post-reunion releases. With Slash and McKagan back since 2016, GN’R have become one of the world’s most in-demand touring acts, and their catalogue now spans more than 100 million global sales.

Nothin’ and Atlas will be available for preorder on 12 December on seven-inch vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store-exclusive cassette, and a Japan-exclusive SHM-CD. Their physical release continues the band’s slow but steady strategy of issuing material in limited formats, allowing long-term fans to build an evolving collection that reflects each stage of the group’s shifting history.

These two songs raise renewed questions about a future full-length album. In a recent interview, Slash noted that the band possesses ample material, but suggested that GN’R have never operated on predictable schedules. He explained that inspiration rather than planning remains the critical driver, indicating that a new album will emerge only when the musicians collectively feel compelled.

McKagan has expressed similar enthusiasm, confirming that new music is already underway even though the release format remains undecided.

Guns N’ Roses will return to the road in March 2026, beginning a global campaign at Monterrey, Mexico on 28 March before moving through Brazil, the United States, Canada and Europe. With Nothin’ and Atlas now confirmed as additions to next year’s setlists, audiences can expect a blend of new releases, established hits and deep cuts from their early catalogue. The tour marks their latest large-scale international run, following a decade of record-setting stadium and arena performances.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 live dates are:
28 March, Monterrey Mexico – Tecate Pa’l Norte
1 April, Porto Alegre Brazil – Estádio Beira Rio
4 April, São Paulo Brazil – Monsters Of Rock
7 April, São José do Rio Preto Brazil – Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
10 April, Rio De Janeiro Brazil – Engenhao
12 April, Vitoria Brazil – Estádio Estadual Kleber José De Andrade
15 April, Salvador Brazil – Arena Fonte Nova
18 April, Fortaleza Brazil – Arena Castelão
21 April, Sao Luiz Brazil – Estádio Governador João Castelo
25 April, Belém Do Para Brazil – Estadio Olimpico Do Para Mangueirão
5 May, Hollywood Florida – Hard Rock Hollywood
7 May, Daytona Beach Florida – Welcome To Rockville Festival
4 June, Gliwice Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
6 June, Gliwice Poland – PreZero Arena Gliwice
10 June, Dublin Ireland – 3Arena
13 June, Donington UK – Download Festival
18 June, Amsterdam Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
20 June, Amsterdam Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
23 June, Berlin Germany – Uber Arena
25 June, Berlin Germany – Uber Arena
28 June, Antwerp Belgium – AFAS Dome
1 July, Paris France – Accor Arena
3 July, Paris France – Accor Arena
23 July, Raleigh NC – Cater-Finley Stadium
26 July, Saratoga Springs NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
29 July, Tinley Park IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
1 August, Hershey PA – Hersheypark Stadium
5 August, Toronto ON – Rogers Stadium
8 August, Shakopee MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater
12 August, East Rutherford NJ – MetLife Stadium
16 August, St. Louis MO – Busch Stadium
19 August, Kansas City MO – Morton Amphitheater
22 August, Las Vegas NV – Allegiant Stadium
26 August, Edmonton AB – Commonwealth Stadium
29 August, Vancouver BC – BC Place
2 September, San Diego CA – Snapdragon Stadium
5 September, Pasadena CA – Rose Bowl
9 September, Arlington TX – Globe Life Field
12 September, Ridgedale MO – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
16 September, San Antonio TX – Alamodome
19 September, Atlanta GA – Truist Park

