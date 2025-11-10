Split Enz To Reunite For First Tour In Nearly 20 Years With ‘Forever Enz' In May 2026 - Noise11.com

Split Enz will reunite in 2026 for their first national tour in almost two decades, with Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie returning to the stage for the Forever Enz Tour. The highly anticipated comeback will take place across Australia in May 2026, marking the band’s first full-scale run since the late 2000s and following their 2009 appearance at Melbourne’s Sound Relief.

For fans of Australasian music, this is monumental. Few bands have left a mark on New Zealand and Australian culture quite like Split Enz. Formed in Auckland in 1972, originally under the name Split Ends, the group arrived on the scene with a theatrical art-rock flair unlike anything else in the region. When they relocated to Melbourne in 1975, Split Enz helped transform the identity of modern Antipodean pop, adding eccentric style, avant-garde showmanship and a catalogue of hits that still resonate across generations.

Split Enz bridged the worlds of experimental art rock and finely-crafted pop years before the new-wave boom. Their influence powered not only their own chart-topping success but later spread through the Finn Brothers and Crowded House, cementing the group’s place as one of the most important musical exports from this part of the world. In 2005, the band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, a formal recognition of their lasting impact.

A catalogue boasting classics like I Got You, I See Red, History Never Repeats, Message To My Girl, One Step Ahead and Six Months On A Leaky Boat delivered both critical admiration and commercial success. Their 1980 album True Colours remains one of the definitive Southern Hemisphere releases of the era, achieving 5x Platinum in Australia and selling more than 350,000 copies locally. The album’s lead single I Got You became a global breakthrough, reaching No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand and breaking them onto international charts.

The tour also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album Mental Notes. In conjunction with the milestone, the Enzyclopedia archival re-issue series is underway, with the first volumes arriving via Chrysalis Records globally and Warner Music in Australia and New Zealand on 14 November. It is a celebration of the band’s earliest recordings, giving longtime fans the opportunity to revisit originals, remasters and rare material. Split Enz have always had one eye on artistic legacy, and 2026 shapes up as a year that honours their past while giving audiences a chance to see the core line-up back where they belong, on stage.

Joining Tim, Neil, Eddie and Noel for the tour will be Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass. Eccles, son of former Enz drummer Eddie Rayner, has long been part of the extended musical family connected to the band, while Milne has collaborated frequently with Neil Finn and Crowded House. The chemistry, lineage and history around this touring band promises a performance steeped in authenticity and respect for the music.

The Forever Enz Tour will begin at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, before heading to Sydney, Perth and Adelaide. Split Enz will also perform at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in April 2026, ensuring their long-awaited return reaches fans across the country.

Split Enz Forever Enz Tour – Australia 2026

Wednesday 13 May, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday 18 May, ICC Theatre, Sydney

Friday 22 May, RAC Arena, Perth

Monday 25 May, Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

