 Bleak Squad Reveal New Single Black & White As National Tour Draws Near - Noise11.com

Tetsu Yamauchi performing on stage during his 1970s career.

Bleak Squad Reveal New Single Black & White As National Tour Draws Near

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News

Bleak Squad, the Melbourne collective formed by Adalita, Mick Harvey, Mick Turner and Marty Brown, have released a new single as they prepare for their largest national run to date. Black & White arrives ahead of an extensive February and March 2026 tour and offers another glimpse of the group’s growing creative force, following a breakout year centred on their debut album Strange Love.

The new track forms part of a limited edition 7-inch release featuring Black & White on the A-side and A Suitcase In Berlin on the B-side. The record is available for pre-order now, with a one-time pressing arriving on 6 February through Poison City, one day before the tour launches in the Blue Mountains. Black & White is available digitally from today.

Both recordings were captured during the Strange Love sessions, then set aside when the album tracklist reached its limit. The band note that the pair remained favourites, prompting the decision to give them a standalone place in the Bleak Squad catalogue.

Black & White began as an instrumental piece by Turner before Adalita shaped its lyrical direction, resulting in the kind of loose, atmospheric tension that has defined much of the band’s early work. A Suitcase In Berlin, adapted and translated by Harvey from the Marlene Dietrich original Ich Hab’ Noch Einen Koffer In Berlin, stands as the second time Harvey has approached the song across his long career of reinterpretation projects.

Both songs have already become mainstays of the group’s live set. Their inclusion on a dedicated 7-inch release reflects the band’s desire to make these pieces available in physical form as an addendum to Strange Love.

Bleak Squad formed in Melbourne when Brown gathered the four musicians during a summer break, each member drawn from a different legacy in Australian independent music. Their debut album Strange Love, released in 2025, became an immediate success, topping the AIR Chart and entering the ARIA Top 40. It also earned shortlist recognition for The Australian Music Prize, affirming its cultural impact.

Their first shows left strong impressions, with performances at Melbourne Recital Centre and Sydney’s City Recital Hall demonstrating the chemistry that has fuelled the project. Audiences responded to the group’s moody, guitar-driven dynamic, dual lead vocals and instinctive interplay. Observers described the collaboration as an unexpected alignment of four distinct creative voices, each contributing a different texture to the band’s noir-rock foundation.

Each member brings a long, influential history.

Adalita rose to prominence with Magic Dirt before building an acclaimed solo career across records including Adalita, All Day Venus and Inland. Her work continues to shape Australian rock, while Magic Dirt’s reunion reinforced their status as live innovators.

Harvey’s story reaches back to the formative years of Australian post-punk, beginning with The Birthday Party and extending through his pivotal role in Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. His solo career resumed with the 2024 album Five Ways To Say Goodbye, a project that connected original compositions with interpretive works.

Turner remains central to Dirty Three’s legacy, known for his expressive guitar approach and his long catalogue of recordings and visual art. His work across groups such as Venom P. Stinger and Mess Esque underscores a wide creative range.

Brown’s background with Art Of Fighting and collaborations with artists like Clare Bowditch shaped his eventual creation of Bleak Squad. His invitation to Adalita, Harvey and Turner emerged from a shared instinct for spontaneity, resulting in a band that records quickly and prioritises mood, space and feel.

Strange Love captured this immediacy, with many tracks recorded in just two takes at Melbourne’s Head Gap Studios. The album walks through themes of love, loss and emotional weight, presented through shifting guitars, interlocking rhythms and alternating lead vocals. It combines the introspection of Turner’s guitar work with the drive of Brown’s drums, the atmospheric pull of Harvey’s phrasing and the melodic tension of Adalita’s delivery.

The record has deepened the group’s reputation as a rare meeting point of Australian art-rock voices. Many have already noted that the quartet’s shared instincts have produced a body of work that feels remarkably unified, with a sound that sits comfortably between shadowed elegance and raw energy.

Bleak Squad will tour nationally in early 2026, playing metropolitan and regional venues across the country. With each member carrying their own busy schedules, the band emphasise that the tour represents a rare window where all four are in Australia at the same time.

FEBRUARY/MARCH 2026
Saturday 7 February – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood
Sunday 8 February – Perth Festival
Thursday 12 February – Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat
Friday 13 February – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Saturday 14 February – Riverboats Festival
Thursday 19 February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Friday 20 February – Imperial Hotel, Eumundi
Saturday 21 February – The Regent Cinema, Murwillumbah
Wednesday 4 March – Canberra Theatre Centre Playhouse
Thursday 5 March – The Factory Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 8 March – Golden Plains Festival, Meredith

All shows on sale now except Canberra, which opens on 1 December.

Tickets via feelpresents.com.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Crowd listening to triple j Hottest 100 countdown at a backyard listening party
Triple J Opens Voting for the 2025 Hottest 100 – A Look Back at Three Decades of Countdown History

It is officially that time of year again: triple j has opened voting for its iconic Hottest 100 of 2025, with the countdown to be broadcast live on Saturday, 24 January 2026. Fans from around Australia will join the nationwide listening party, tuning in from 12 pm AEDT to relive their favourite tracks of the year.

1 day ago
Laneway Festival Reveals Five New triple j Unearthed Artists For 2026

Laneway Festival has announced five new additions to its 2026 national lineup, with each act selected through the annual triple j Unearthed competition. The initiative continues its long history of elevating breakthrough talent across Australia, with the winners set to perform across Laneway's February run in the Gold Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The program has been a launchpad for many rising acts, and the 2026 group reflects the depth of new Australian music.

4 days ago
Kutcha Edwards performing live, promotional image for 60 Cycles Around The Sun event
Kutcha Edwards Marks Six Decades Of Song With A One-Night Celebration At Melbourne Recital Centre

Multi award-winning singer and songwriter Kutcha Edwards will honour six decades of music, memory, and cultural truth when he presents 60 Cycles Around The Sun Celebrating A Lifetime Of Song And Stories at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Friday 17 April 2026. The one-night event brings together long-time collaborators, musical allies, and emerging voices who hold deep connections to the respected Mutti Mutti, Yort Yorta and Nari Nari Songman.

6 days ago
King Stingray
King Stingray Return To Headline The Gum Ball’s 21st Year

King Stingray will return to Dashville in 2026 for The Gum Ball's 21st birthday, creating a full circle moment for long-time festival fans. The Yolŋu surf rockers first appeared at the festival in 2022 as a relatively unknown outfit, yet their performance left a lasting impact on the audience. Their rise since then has been remarkable, with the band blending modern rock with ancient songlines from Northeast Arnhem Land, creating a style that reflects both cultural depth and youthful drive.

7 days ago
Pragmatico releases new single Cut / Paste / Copy and announces Perfect Havoc partnership
Pragmatico Enters New Global Phase With Perfect Havoc And New Single Cut / Paste / Copy

Pragmatico, the dance-centred project from Melbourne songwriter and producer Jacob Butler, has entered a significant new phase with confirmation of a global distribution partnership with UK powerhouse Perfect Havoc. The London label has become a major tastemaker in commercial dance, with hits from artists including Joel Corry and MNEK. For Butler, this moment formalises years of evolution, experiment and ambition under the Pragmatico banner.

November 30, 2025
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie performing live with his Skyhooks Show band
Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie of Skyhooks Has Passed Away At Age 73

It is with total sadness that I have to tell you that Skyhooks legend Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has passed away at the age of 73.

November 29, 2025
Confidence Man Release Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip
Confidence Man Unleash Chris Lake Remix Of Gossip As Active Scenes Vol One Builds Heat

Confidence Man have supercharged the rollout of their upcoming EP, Active Scenes Vol One, with the release of Gossip (Chris Lake Remix), a high-voltage rework by one of the most prolific figures in global dance music. Chris Lake brings a refined and explosive club energy to the single, a move that underscores the growing international reach of the Australian group. The remix arrives as a centrepiece moment for the EP campaign, a significant endorsement from a producer known for shaping modern electronic music with precision and intent.

November 28, 2025