Lord Huron Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates - Noise11.com

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 architects return to the road with a summer run across the U.S. and Canada, including a sold-out Red Rocks show and first-ever Denver amphitheatre date
by Paul Cashmere
Lord Huron, the Los Angeles-based project led by Ben Schneider, has unveiled a broad summer 2026 tour routing in support of their latest album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1. The band will traverse the United States and Canada across June, July and August, stopping in key markets including Toronto, Columbus, Santa Barbara and more, with pre-sale access beginning January 21 and general on-sale from January 23.
The newly announced dates come alongside previously revealed Colorado shows, with Lord Huron returning to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on June 10, where the performance is already sold out. The band will follow that with their first ever appearance at Denver’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on June 11, marking a significant milestone in their live history.
Schneider formed Lord Huron in 2010 after moving from New York to Los Angeles, naming the project after Lake Huron, a place he visited often during his youth in Michigan. The band’s early work, including their 2012 debut album Lonesome Dreams, established their cinematic blend of indie folk, rock and western-tinged storytelling. Lonesome Dreams debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart, signalling the arrival of a band capable of merging narrative ambition with mainstream momentum.
That momentum only grew with the 2015 release of Strange Trails, which debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Folk Albums chart. The record’s breakout track “The Night We Met” gained renewed cultural traction years later when it was featured on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, eventually becoming one of Spotify’s most-streamed songs with over 3 billion plays. In 2025, the song remained a defining touchstone for the band, contributing to a sold-out spring tour commemorating the album’s tenth anniversary.
The band’s subsequent releases have expanded their sonic palette while maintaining the moody, story-driven core that first won them attention. Vide Noir arrived in 2018 with a darker, more electrified sound, while 2021’s Long Lost introduced more direct emotional storytelling and marked the band’s continued evolution as both songwriters and performers.
Lord Huron’s most recent album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, was released in July 2025 and represents the band’s fifth studio record. Written and co-produced by Schneider, the album features his core bandmates Mark Barry, Miguel Briseño and Tom Renaud, alongside a range of collaborators including actress Kristen Stewart on “Who Laughs Last” and Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino on “Fire Eternal”. The record’s expansive, “cosmic folk rock” approach has become a defining feature of the band’s current era, combining reverb-drenched guitars, shimmering textures and a heightened sense of narrative drama.
The album has been supported by a series of singles, including “Nothing I Need”, “Looking Back”, “Bag of Bones” and “Watch Me Go”. “Bag of Bones” was performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2025, offering a vivid demonstration of the band’s live power and the album’s cinematic scope.
Schneider has described The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 as a record shaped by reflection and the passage of time, noting in interviews that ageing and the narrowing of life’s opportunities were central themes. The album’s title suggests an ongoing journey, and the band has indicated that a follow-up volume remains possible, though not currently in production.
The summer 2026 tour comes after Lord Huron’s biggest headline run to date in late 2025, which included sold-out shows at major venues such as Madison Square Garden, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The new dates will continue that momentum, delivering the band’s signature blend of expansive folk rock and cinematic storytelling to audiences across North America.
Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 21 at 12pm local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, January 23 at 10am local time.
2026 Tour Dates
02/21/26, Tempe, AZ, Innings Festival
06/02/26, Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
06/04/26, Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/06/26, Missoula, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/07/26, Missoula, MT, Kettlehouse Amphitheater
06/09/26, Cheyenne, WY, The Lincoln
06/10/26, Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
06/11/26, Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/13/26, Columbus, OH, Buckeye Country Superfest
06/14/26, Asheville, NC, ExploreAsheville.com Arena
06/16/26, Charleston, SC, Credit One Stadium
06/18/26, Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion
06/19/26, Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
06/23/26, Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/25/26, New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl
06/26/26, Atlantic City, NJ, Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino
07/12/26, Windsor, ON, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/13/26, Toronto, ON, RBC Amphitheatre
07/18/26, St. Paul, MN, Minnesota Yacht Club
07/19/26, Waukee, IA, Vibrant Music Hall
07/21/26, Bentonville, AR, The Momentary
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube
Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day