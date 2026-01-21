Lord Huron Announces Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Peter Black, widely known as Blackie from The Hard-Ons, has launched into 2026 with renewed solo momentum, unveiling a new single and video and confirming the release of two full length solo albums alongside a comprehensive run of East Coast dates. The new track, Conga Line To The Rest Room, arrives after an already demanding year that saw Black balancing activity across multiple projects, including The Hard-Ons and Nunchukka Superfly, with another intensive touring cycle looming.

