Peter Black Announces New Solo Single And Video Ahead Of Dual Album Release And East Coast Tour - Noise11.com

Peter Black, widely known as Blackie from The Hard-Ons, has launched into 2026 with renewed solo momentum, unveiling a new single and video and confirming the release of two full length solo albums alongside a comprehensive run of East Coast dates. The new track, Conga Line To The Rest Room, arrives after an already demanding year that saw Black balancing activity across multiple projects, including The Hard-Ons and Nunchukka Superfly, with another intensive touring cycle looming.

Black’s solo output has always existed as a parallel creative channel to his band work, allowing him space to explore ideas that sit outside the collective identity of The Hard-Ons. That approach continues with the announcement of The Boss Is Gone Gone Gone and A Bowl Of Spiders, both scheduled for release on 6 February 2026. The albums mark his first solo full lengths since November 2020, when he last issued a pair of records simultaneously, reinforcing a working method that prioritises momentum and instinct over restraint.

Recorded concurrently across a nine month period, both albums were tracked at Pet Food Factory with Jason Whalley and Jemima Perry-Ewing, then mixed at Parliament Studios by Lachlan Mitchell and mastered by John Ruberto. While created side by side, the records diverge sharply in tone and intent. The Boss Is Gone Gone Gone is built around a deliberately restrained acoustic framework, testing how far Black could push quiet dynamics and vocal intimacy. A Bowl Of Spiders, by contrast, draws from a wide stylistic palette, reflecting Black’s long standing appetite for experimentation across genres.

Conga Line To The Rest Room acts as a gateway into the more eclectic world of A Bowl Of Spiders. The track leans into synthetic textures and rhythmic propulsion, signalling a departure from the guitar driven structures many listeners associate with Black’s band work. Across the album, that sense of exploration continues through uplifting, rhythm focused songwriting, bright power pop hooks and an expansive range of guitar tones that underline Black’s reputation as a player who refuses to settle into a single voice.

The Boss Is Gone Gone Gone opens with Pumas On The Sleeve, a concise vocal driven piece that nods toward classic harmony pop traditions. That influence resurfaces throughout the album, including on Push Push Push, which features layered backing vocals from Screamfeeder’s Tim Steward. The record’s acoustic designation does not limit its scope. Tracks such as Toss And Turn, a duet with Lauren Friedman of Neptune Power Federation, broaden the palette through vocal interplay, while Long Long Drive Ahead Of You edges into country territory, supported by additional harmonies from Hard-Ons bandmate Tim Rogers.

Black’s ability to compartmentalise his songwriting has been refined across decades of output. Material destined for solo release often stems from personal narratives or structural ideas that would be out of place in a band environment. That discipline has helped his solo catalogue stand as a distinct body of work rather than a diversion from his primary projects.

Both albums will be available on vinyl and digitally. The Boss Is Gone Gone Gone will be pressed on limited white vinyl, standard black vinyl and digital formats. A Bowl Of Spiders will be issued on limited yellow vinyl, black vinyl and digitally. The physical editions continue Black’s long association with collectable formats, reflecting an audience that values tactile releases alongside streaming access.

In support of the albums, Black will undertake a solo East Coast tour throughout February and early March before shifting focus back to The Hard-Ons and their national co headline tour with Redd Kross. The solo shows are positioned as intimate performances, offering audiences a closer view of the songwriting and arrangements that define his solo identity.

Alongside his new material, Black remains connected to the broader Hard-Ons legacy. The soundtrack album The Most Australian Band Ever! – The Secret Origin Of The Hard-Ons is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes, accompanying the award winning documentary that traces the band’s formative years. The release further contextualises Black’s ongoing creative output within a career that has shaped Australian punk and independent music for more than four decades.

Peter Black Solo Tour Dates And Ticketing

5 February 2026 – Society City, Wollongong

7 February 2026 – Velvet Fog Records, Katoomba

13 February 2026 – The Cave Inn, Brisbane

14 February 2026 – Vinnies Dive Bar, Gold Coast, Matinee Show

19 February 2026 – Medusa Bar, Geelong

20 February 2026 – Town Hall Hotel, Melbourne, Two Sets

21 February 2026 – Shedshaker Brewing Company, Castlemaine

27 February 2026 – Hopsters Brewery, Sydney

28 February 2026 – Flow Bar, Old Bar

1 March 2026 – Hiss And Crackle Records, Newcastle

Tickets are available via the respective venue outlets.

