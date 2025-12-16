 Jet To Headline WA Long Weekend Shows With Little Birdy And Birds Of Tokyo - Noise11.com
Jet

Jet

Jet To Headline WA Long Weekend Shows With Little Birdy And Birds Of Tokyo

by Paul Cashmere on December 16, 2025

in News

Western Australia is set to host an unforgettable musical weekend as rock icons Jet bring two back-to-back performances to the state over the 2026 long weekend.

The celebration kicks off at Castelli Estate, a picturesque venue in Denmark’s South-West, surrounded by rolling vineyards and towering trees. Music lovers will enjoy Jet alongside Perth favourites Birds of Tokyo and the legendary Little Birdy. The event promises a mix of relaxed lawn vibes and high-energy performances, giving attendees the chance to soak in the stunning natural surroundings while dancing under the stars. This combination of landscape and music offers a long weekend escape that is both exhilarating and serene.

The festivities continue on Rottnest Island with a special Sunday session at Hotel Rottnest. Jet will headline once more, supported by Little Birdy. Fans can enjoy the island’s pristine beaches, gentle sea breeze, and chilled drinks as some of Australia’s most celebrated rock acts perform. This intimate coastal setting provides a perfect way to conclude a long weekend filled with live music, friendship, and unforgettable memories.

Jet formed in Dingley, Melbourne, in 2001 and quickly rose to international fame. Their 2003 debut album, Get Born, sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide and achieved almost 10 x Platinum in Australia, along with Platinum status in the USA and UK. Singles such as Are You Gonna Be My Girl, Rollover DJ, and Look What You’ve Done became instant rock anthems, and both Are You Gonna Be My Girl and Cold Hard Bitch topped the US Modern Rock charts. The band’s success culminated in six ARIA Awards in 2004. Jet’s follow-up album, Shine On, arrived in 2006 with hits like Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Bring It On Back, and Rip It Up, further solidifying their reputation as one of Australia’s premier rock exports. In 2023, Jet were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, cementing their enduring legacy.

Formed in Perth, Birds of Tokyo have grown into one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands. With six studio albums, including the ARIA chart-topping Human Design, they have produced hits like Good Lord, Two Of Us, Plans, Lanterns, Brace, and I’d Go With You Anywhere. Their tracks have been featured on Triple J over seventy times, making them one of the broadcaster’s most played acts of this millennium. Birds of Tokyo have performed at major festivals including Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival, and toured with global acts such as Muse, Midnight Oil, Cold Chisel, and Bon Jovi. They have also collaborated with Australian symphony orchestras and have won the APRA Award for Rock Work Of The Year five times.

Perth’s alternative rock band Little Birdy, formed in 2002, returned from hiatus in 2024, two decades after their chart-topping album BigBigLove. With iconic tracks such as Beautiful To Me, Brother, and Come On Come On, the band’s reunion demonstrates their enduring appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences.

Vocalist Katy Steele, along with Simon Leach and Scott O’Donoghue, confirm that this chapter in their career is a continuation of their musical journey, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

Event Dates & Ticketing
Castelli Estate, Denmark WA – Saturday 28th February 2026
Line-up: Jet, Birds of Tokyo, & Little Birdy

Hotel Rottnest, Thomson Bay WA – Sunday 1st March 2026
Line-up: Jet & Little Birdy

Tickets go on sale Friday, 19th December at 10am AWST from www.ticketmaster.com.au. Further information is available at www.facetofacetouring.com.au.

