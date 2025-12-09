 Michael Paynter Returns To His Roots With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026 - Noise11.com
Michael Paynter performing live acoustic guitar and vocals

Michael Paynter

Michael Paynter Returns To His Roots With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2025

in News

Fresh from a stirring starring turn as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, acclaimed Australian vocalist Michael Paynter is stripping back the theatrics and volume for a deeply personal new tour. Dubbed the Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, the run promises intimate performances that re-imagine the nation’s most iconic songs with just guitar and piano, alongside a few surprise special guests drawn from Paynter’s long career in music.

For Paynter, the tour marks a conscious shift. After years on grand theatrical stages, he says he is eager to return to the basics-raw voice, sparse instrumentation, and honest storytelling. The shows aim to deliver something both familiar and fresh by breathing new life into beloved songs. Audiences can expect heartfelt renditions, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from years touring and producing, and, on some nights, surprise guest appearances from peers and collaborators.

Michael Paynter began piano at seven and added guitar and drums by his mid-teens. By sixteen he was touring in bands across Australia. He briefly studied law but soon realised music was his path. He once said the choice between “touring the country and playing guitar” or “studying books” was “a no-brainer”.

Paynter’s commercial career began in earnest in 2007, when he signed with a major label. His debut album This Welcome Diversion emerged in 2011 after a protracted gestation. On that album Paynter co-wrote every track, collaborating internationally with seasoned producers and musicians. Early singles such as “Closer” and “A Victim Song” introduced his soaring voice and optimistic worldview.

In 2010 Paynter landed a radio hit with “Love The Fall”, a song that became the most added track on Australian radio its first week and climbed into the ARIA Top 20. That track featured backing vocals by a prominent Australian sibling pop duo, helping raise his profile further.

A few years later, Paynter took a detour into televised music competition. In 2013 he auditioned for Season 2 of The Voice Australia. He impressed all four judges and reached the Top 16, though he did not progress to the live final twelve. Shortly afterward he returned to writing, recording and producing. In January 2014 he released Weary Stars, an album that saw him explore deeper lyrical mood and musical versatility.

Beyond his solo artistry, Paynter has spent much of the past decade writing and producing with some of Australia’s top talents. In 2022 he was awarded an ARIA for Best Country Album for co-writing and producing the record Light It Up by Casey Barnes. He is a two-time Golden Guitar winner and has worked with legends across genres. His collaborators include notable names in pop, rock and country. He has also toured with major acts and served as multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist for iconic bands on major tours.

With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, Paynter strips away the production-and the expectation. He promises something simple, honest and unpredictable. The plan is to revisit – and re-interpret – songs that have defined him, and perhaps evoke memories for his audience. As he puts it, the tour is about voice, guitar, piano, stories from the road and studio, and pure musical communion. For fans old and new, it may be the closest thing to witnessing the raw passion that first drove him into music all those years ago.

Tour Dates:
Sunday 8 February: Lyric’s Underground, Perth, WA
Wednesday 4 March: Garden of Unearthly Delights, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 7 March: Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC
Friday 20 March: Sopo Southport, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday 11 April: The Foundry, Sydney, NSW
Sunday 12 April: Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW
Saturday 2 May: Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 15 May: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 10 July: Festival of Voices, Hobart, TAS

Tickets are on sale now via MichaelPaynter.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver
Bleak Squad Reveal New Single Black & White As National Tour Draws Near

Bleak Squad, the Melbourne collective formed by Adalita, Mick Harvey, Mick Turner and Marty Brown, have released a new single as they prepare for their largest national run to date. Black & White arrives ahead of an extensive February and March 2026 tour and offers another glimpse of the group's growing creative force, following a breakout year centred on their debut album Strange Love.

3 hours ago
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Guns N’ Roses Revisit Their Past With New Singles ‘Nothin” And ‘Atlas’

Guns N' Roses have released two new singles, Nothin' and Atlas, marking the band's first new music since 2023 and revealing yet another chapter in the long afterlife of the Chinese Democracy recording era. Both songs originate from sessions conducted more than two decades ago, yet they arrive today with clear modern intent, foregrounding the current working unit of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

4 days ago
Joe Jackson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Jackson Returns With Hope And Fury And Announces 2026 World Tour

Joe Jackson will launch a major new chapter in 2026, as he prepares to release his first rock album since 2019, Hope And Fury, and embark on an 80-show international tour. The album will arrive on 10 April 2026. The release marks a return to the sharp, melodic and uncompromising style that first defined Jackson in the late 1970s, when he emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in the new wave era.

November 23, 2025
ZZ Top By Mary Boukouvalas _1
Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top Announce The Dos Amigos Tour 2026

Two giants of American music, Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top, are teaming up for the Dos Amigos Tour 2026, bringing together decades of hits and a signature live performance energy. The tour launches March 26 in Brookings, South Dakota, and wraps up May 23 in Huntington, West Virginia, covering major markets across the Midwest, South, and East.

November 19, 2025
Lise And Sarah Disco Club 2026 Event Announcement
Disco Club Returns In 2026 With A National Celebration Of Music, Friendship, And Connection

MG Live has confirmed the return of Lise & Sarah's Disco Club in March 2026, with a new national rollout that will bring the event to major cities across Australia. What started as a small idea in 2022, sparked by two friends who missed carefree nights on the dancefloor, has now become one of the country's most in-demand event series for women.

November 17, 2025
James Reyne performing live on stage
James Reyne Adds More Dates To Fall Of Crawl 2026 Tour And Releases Video For ‘Going Back To Nashville’

James Reyne will extend his Fall Of Crawl Tour into 2026 with a new round of shows announced today, adding extra dates in Melbourne, Thirroul, Gosford, Canberra, Hobart, Toronto and the Sunshine Coast due to overwhelming demand.

November 12, 2025
Split Enz
Split Enz To Reunite For First Tour In Nearly 20 Years With ‘Forever Enz’ In May 2026

Split Enz will reunite in 2026 for their first national tour in almost two decades, with Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie returning to the stage for the Forever Enz Tour. The highly anticipated comeback will take place across Australia in May 2026, marking the band's first full-scale run since the late 2000s and following their 2009 appearance at Melbourne's Sound Relief.

November 10, 2025