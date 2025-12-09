Michael Paynter Returns To His Roots With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026 - Noise11.com

Fresh from a stirring starring turn as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, acclaimed Australian vocalist Michael Paynter is stripping back the theatrics and volume for a deeply personal new tour. Dubbed the Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, the run promises intimate performances that re-imagine the nation’s most iconic songs with just guitar and piano, alongside a few surprise special guests drawn from Paynter’s long career in music.

For Paynter, the tour marks a conscious shift. After years on grand theatrical stages, he says he is eager to return to the basics-raw voice, sparse instrumentation, and honest storytelling. The shows aim to deliver something both familiar and fresh by breathing new life into beloved songs. Audiences can expect heartfelt renditions, behind-the-scenes anecdotes from years touring and producing, and, on some nights, surprise guest appearances from peers and collaborators.

Michael Paynter began piano at seven and added guitar and drums by his mid-teens. By sixteen he was touring in bands across Australia. He briefly studied law but soon realised music was his path. He once said the choice between “touring the country and playing guitar” or “studying books” was “a no-brainer”.

Paynter’s commercial career began in earnest in 2007, when he signed with a major label. His debut album This Welcome Diversion emerged in 2011 after a protracted gestation. On that album Paynter co-wrote every track, collaborating internationally with seasoned producers and musicians. Early singles such as “Closer” and “A Victim Song” introduced his soaring voice and optimistic worldview.

In 2010 Paynter landed a radio hit with “Love The Fall”, a song that became the most added track on Australian radio its first week and climbed into the ARIA Top 20. That track featured backing vocals by a prominent Australian sibling pop duo, helping raise his profile further.

A few years later, Paynter took a detour into televised music competition. In 2013 he auditioned for Season 2 of The Voice Australia. He impressed all four judges and reached the Top 16, though he did not progress to the live final twelve. Shortly afterward he returned to writing, recording and producing. In January 2014 he released Weary Stars, an album that saw him explore deeper lyrical mood and musical versatility.

Beyond his solo artistry, Paynter has spent much of the past decade writing and producing with some of Australia’s top talents. In 2022 he was awarded an ARIA for Best Country Album for co-writing and producing the record Light It Up by Casey Barnes. He is a two-time Golden Guitar winner and has worked with legends across genres. His collaborators include notable names in pop, rock and country. He has also toured with major acts and served as multi-instrumentalist and backing vocalist for iconic bands on major tours.

With Great Australian Songbook Tour 2026, Paynter strips away the production-and the expectation. He promises something simple, honest and unpredictable. The plan is to revisit – and re-interpret – songs that have defined him, and perhaps evoke memories for his audience. As he puts it, the tour is about voice, guitar, piano, stories from the road and studio, and pure musical communion. For fans old and new, it may be the closest thing to witnessing the raw passion that first drove him into music all those years ago.

Tour Dates:

Sunday 8 February: Lyric’s Underground, Perth, WA

Wednesday 4 March: Garden of Unearthly Delights, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 7 March: Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston, VIC

Friday 20 March: Sopo Southport, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday 11 April: The Foundry, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 12 April: Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach, NSW

Saturday 2 May: Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 15 May: Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 10 July: Festival of Voices, Hobart, TAS

Tickets are on sale now via MichaelPaynter.com

