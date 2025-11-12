 James Reyne Adds More Dates To Fall Of Crawl 2026 Tour And Releases Video For ‘Going Back To Nashville' - Noise11.com
James Reyne performing live on stage

James Reyne media supplied

James Reyne Adds More Dates To Fall Of Crawl 2026 Tour And Releases Video For ‘Going Back To Nashville’

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2025

in News

James Reyne will extend his Fall Of Crawl Tour into 2026 with a new round of shows announced today, adding extra dates in Melbourne, Thirroul, Gosford, Canberra, Hobart, Toronto and the Sunshine Coast due to overwhelming demand.

Alongside the tour news, Reyne has also released a new video for his latest single Going Back To Nashville, directed by Colin Renshaw. The clip draws inspiration from classic westerns and the American frontier, matching the song’s rollicking country-rock energy.

Going Back To Nashville is a spirited postcard from Music City, written after Reyne’s tours with Tony Joe White. The track references country greats and Southern lore – Wynonna’s buffalo, Tom T. Hall’s watermelon wine, George & Tammy, Porter & Dolly – all wrapped up in Reyne’s dry wit and storytelling. Recorded with Matt Druery, Dan Willington and John Watson, the song evokes dusty roads, whiskey-soaked nights and the restless pull of home, ending in a tribute to the late Tony Joe White.

The expanded run will now kick off on Friday 23 January 2026 at Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom, marking the start of a four-month national tour that will celebrate the legacy of Australian Crawl and the music that defined a generation.

The Fall Of Crawl Tour draws inspiration from the closing chapter of Australian Crawl, who officially called it a day in 1986 after eight years as one of Australia’s most successful rock bands. “Everything has a beginning, a middle and an end,” Reyne said in a statement. “It’s everything you know and love, celebrating things been and gone, and how time really does f**king fly.”

Australian Crawl sold more than one million albums across the 1980s and delivered hits that became part of the nation’s cultural DNA including Reckless, Beautiful People, Errol, The Boys Light Up, Things Don’t Seem, Oh No Not You Again and Downhearted. The band was voted Most Popular Group at the Countdown Awards in 1981, with Reyne himself taking out Most Popular Male Performer two years in a row in 1980 and 1981.

After Australian Crawl’s split, Reyne quickly established himself as a solo force with his 1987 self-titled debut album, featuring Fall Of Rome and Hammerhead. He followed with Hard Reyne (1989) and Electric Digger Dandy (1991), which included Slave and Any Day Above Ground. Over the decades, he’s released a dozen solo albums, earned a Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to the performing arts, and remained one of the country’s most distinctive voices.

Now, with Fall Of Crawl, Reyne revisits the songs that built that legacy, accompanied by fellow Australian rockers Boom Crash Opera on all dates, with special guests joining at selected shows.

JAMES REYNE – FALL OF CRAWL TOUR 2026
With Boom Crash Opera

January
Friday 23 – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC NEW
Saturday 24 – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC NEW

February
Friday 6 – Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW
Saturday 7 – Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Friday 20 – Antia’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW NEW
Saturday 21 – Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW NEW
Friday 27 – Evans Theatre, Penrith, NSW
Saturday 28 – Enmore Theatre, Enmore, NSW

March
Friday 6 – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA
Sunday 8 – Bellarine Estate, Bellarine, VIC + Nick Barker
Saturday 14 – The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC NEW
Saturday 21 – Red Hill Auditorium, Red Hill, WA (plus 1927 & Models)
Friday 27 – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD + 1927

April
Thursday 2 – Southern Cross Club, Canberra, ACT NEW
Saturday 4 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS NEW
Friday 17 – Toronto Hotel, Toronto, NSW NEW
Friday 24 – The Events Centre, Caloundra, QLD NEW

Tickets are on sale now at www.jamesreyne.com.au.

