 Bruce Springsteen Tears Into The American Felon At First Show of 2026 - Noise11 Music News
Bruce Springsteen Minneapolis 31 March 2026 Noise11 pic photo by Winston Robinson

Bruce Springsteen Minneapolis 31 March 2026 Noise11 pic photo by Winston Robinson

Bruce Springsteen Tears Into The American Felon At First Show of 2026

by Paul Cashmere on April 1, 2026

in Live,News

Bruce Springsteen did not hold back when he tore strips off the American felon at the first E Street Band concert in Minneapolis Tuesday night 31 March 2026.

Springsteen opened with an address to the audience sharing a prayer for American’s in service at the illegal war in Iran.

Bruce said:

“Welcome to The Land of Hope and Dreams American tour. I want to begin the night with a prayer for our men and women overseas. We pray for their safe return. The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call amongst the righteous power of art, music, of rock and roll and dangerous times.

“We are here in celebration and defence of our American ideals, our democracy, our constitution and our scared American promise. The America I love, the America I have written about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous administration.

“Tonight we ask all of you to join with us in choosing Hope over Fear, Democracy over Authoritarianism. The Rule of Law over Lawlessness. Ethics over Unbridled Corruption. Resistance over Complacency. Unity over Division and Peace over …” (into the song ‘War’)

Watch the Springsteen message plus the two opening songs here:

Springsteen opening with The Temptations classic protest song ‘War’ followed by his own war protest song ‘Born in the USA’.

Bruce Springsteen in Minneapolis Noise11 31 March 2026 phot by Winston Robinson

The Minneapolis setlist for March 31, 2026 was:

War (from Live 1975-85, 1986)
Born In The USA (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Death to My Hometown (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)
No Surrender (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Darkness On The Edge of Town (from Darkness On The Edge of Town, 1978)
Streets of Minneapolis (single 2026)
The Promised Land (from Darkness On The Edge of Town, 1978)
Out In The Street (from The River, 1980)
Hungry Heart (from The River, 1980)
Youngstown (from The Ghost of Tom Joad, 1995)
Murder Incorporated (from Greatest Hits, 1995)
American Skin (41 Shots) (from High Hopes, 2014)
Long Walk Home (from Magic, 2007)
House of a Thousand Guitars (from Letter To You, 2020)
My City of Ruins (from The Rising)
Because The Night (from Live 1975-85, 1986)
Wrecking Ball (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)
The Rising (from The Rising)
The Ghost of Tom Joad (from The Ghost of Tom Joad, 1995)
Badlands (from Darkness On The Edge of Town, 1978)
Land of Hope and Dreams (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)

Encore
Born To Run (from Born to Run, 1975)
Bobby Jean (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Dancing In The Dark (from Born In The USA, 1984)

This show is still in progress and will be updated as the show progresses

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