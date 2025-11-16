 Disco Club Returns In 2026 With A National Celebration Of Music, Friendship, And Connection - Noise11.com
Disco Club Returns In 2026 With A National Celebration Of Music, Friendship, And Connection

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2025

MG Live has confirmed the return of Lise & Sarah’s Disco Club in March 2026, with a new national rollout that will bring the event to major cities across Australia. What started as a small idea in 2022, sparked by two friends who missed carefree nights on the dancefloor, has now become one of the country’s most in-demand event series for women.

The 2026 edition marks a new chapter for the project, with MG Live partnering with the duo to elevate the experience.

The Disco Club story begins in November 2022. Podcasters and long-time friends Lise Carlaw and Sarah Wills hired a room at a suburban Brisbane bowls club, borrowed a speaker, shared a microphone, and pressed play. Eighty women showed up for what was intended to be a simple, friendly, safe night with great music and zero pressure.

The pair soon discovered they had created something women around the country were seeking. Within months, demand spread well beyond Brisbane, with sell-out events across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Townsville, and Newcastle.

Disco Club was designed as an inclusive and judgement-free space for women and people who identify as women. The events feature a female DJ and a setlist of classics from the 80s, 90s, 00s and beyond.

The format is simple, with an early start, a sensible finish, and a focus on connection, joy, and nostalgia. Lise and Sarah describe the events as spaces that centre community, friendship, and the freedom to dance without hesitation. They highlight that magic happens when women gather with no expectations and complete ease.

“Disco Club is what women want, collective joy, connection, and the celebration of friendship in one place,” Lise said.

Sarah called the experience “a utopia where women can dance and sing across generations,” and said the 2026 shows will lift the event to new heights through the partnership with MG Live.

The duo have built a following through their weekly podcast and their previous work on Southern Cross Austereo’s HIT Network, where they hosted Early Breakfast With Those Two Girls from 2017 to 2022, alongside Weekend and local breakfast shows. Their national audience helped the concept grow quickly as word spread.

Tour Dates For March 2026

Disco Club will tour the country again in March 2026 with four major events:

Brisbane, Saturday 7 March 2026 at South Bank, Cultural Forecourt.
Melbourne, Friday 20 March 2026 at Festival Hall.
Sydney, Friday 27 March 2026 at Hordern Pavilion.
Perth, Saturday 28 March 2026 at Perth HPC.

Presale begins Wednesday 19 November at 10am local.
General tickets go on sale Friday 21 November at 12pm local via mg.live/discoclub.

