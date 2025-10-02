Fanny Lumsden Turns Career into Story with ‘Look At Me Now' Video and Announces 2026 National Tour - Noise11.com

Australian country star Fanny Lumsden has unveiled the official video for her latest single Look At Me Now, a reflective and deeply personal journey through her career to date. The release coincides with the announcement of a major national headline tour for early 2026.

The clip, directed by Lumsden alongside her long-time collaborator and husband Dan Stanley Freeman, stitches together 14 years of footage, capturing everything from the early Country Halls Tour days to arena stages alongside icons like Paul Kelly.

“Basically we’ve been making this clip since 2011,” Lumsden explains. “It features footage from every one of the 19 film clips, from our first Country Halls Tour show in Tallimba, NSW, through to all the highs and lows of the past decade. Almost everyone who’s played with us is in it. Dan managed to fit it all into three minutes-it really feels like the culmination of everything so far.”

For Lumsden, the video is a signpost pointing to what comes next. “It’s incredible to pause and reflect, but I’m also so excited to dive into this new era of music,” she says.

Born and raised on a sheep and cropping farm in western New South Wales, Fanny Lumsden has built her career from the ground up. Her Country Halls Tour, launched in 2012, became one of Australian music’s most celebrated grassroots projects, bringing live shows to rural and remote communities.

Her debut album Small Town Big Shot (2015) earned her the Golden Guitar Award for New Talent of the Year. She followed with Real Class Act (2017), which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Country Album Chart, and Fallow (2020), which went on to win Best Country Album at the ARIA Awards and three Golden Guitars in 2021.

Lumsden’s ability to mix heartfelt storytelling with humour and sharp observation has placed her at the forefront of modern Australian country. She’s equally at home headlining intimate halls as she is opening arena stages, recently joining Rob Thomas and touring Europe with her band, The Prawn Stars.

2026 National Tour

Off the back of international tours and festival appearances at Dashville Skyline and Savannah in the Round, Lumsden will return home for her 2026 headline run. The tour kicks off in Perth before winding through major capital cities and wrapping in Canberra.

Fanny Lumsden 2026 National Tour

Tickets: fannylumsden.net

Friday 6 February – Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Saturday 7 February – Lion Arts Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday 13 February – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 14 February – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 20 February – Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 February – UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

