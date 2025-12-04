 Faithless Return To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 For First Shows In 15 Years - Noise11.com
Faithless announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour

Faithless Return To Australia And New Zealand In 2026 For First Shows In 15 Years

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2025

British electronic innovators Faithless will return to Australia and New Zealand in March 2026, marking their first visit to the region in fifteen years, as they bring their signature mix of house, trip-hop and dub to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. Their last appearance on Australian soil was at the Good Vibrations festival in 2011, a moment remembered for showcasing one of the most influential acts in global club culture.

Faithless emerged in the mid-1990s when producer Rollo Armstrong and multi-instrumentalist and DJ Sister Bliss joined forces to create a project that would blur the boundaries between club music, live performance and political storytelling. The pair recruited rapper Maxi Jazz, creating a trio whose dynamic chemistry allowed them to stretch the language of dance music into something deeper, richer and more socially attuned.

The group’s early years saw the release of Reverence in 1996, an album that captured a wide spectrum of influences, including house, hip-hop, folk and classical motifs. The record introduced hits such as Insomnia and Salva Mea, songs that went on to sell more than a million copies each and propelled the album to platinum or gold status across Europe. A sold-out debut show at Camden’s Jazz Cafe was followed by an extensive global tour that cemented their reputation as pioneers.

Their second album, Sunday 8PM, released in 1998, delivered the global anthem God Is A DJ, a track that became a benchmark of late-1990s dance culture. The album also earned a Mercury Prize nomination, with its elegant blend of club soundscapes and emotive songwriting helping broaden the reach of electronic music.

By the early 2000s, Faithless had become one of the world’s most acclaimed live dance acts. Their third album Outrospective featured the enduring hit We Come 1, while their 2004 release No Roots debuted at Number 1 in the UK. No Roots explored themes of conflict, identity and global tension, with powerful imagery that reflected a world grappling with political division.

A greatest hits collection, Forever Faithless, followed and became the best-selling dance album of 2005, reaching four-times Platinum status and launching the group on a major world tour. To All New Arrivals in 2006 and The Dance in 2010 continued their artistic evolution, with the latter landing at Number 2 on the UK charts.

The group entered a new phase in the 2020s with the release of All Blessed in 2020, a record shaped by themes of immigration, empathy and identity. Maxi Jazz’s passing in 2022 marked a profound moment in Faithless history, yet the band continued to evolve. In September 2025 Sister Bliss and Rollo released Champion Sound, their eighth studio album, which introduced fresh collaborators and reaffirmed their commitment to musical reinvention.

Faithless maintain close to three million monthly listeners on streaming platforms and remain a fixture at major festivals, including multiple headline sets at Glastonbury. Sister Bliss continues to be active as a global DJ, radio presenter and composer, while Rollo’s solo work under R Plus has expanded his reach into modern classical and cinematic electronic sound design.

Their return to the live arena, announced in 2024, brought their music back to international stages after an eight-year gap. Now, with new material and a revitalised creative focus, the band is set to deliver a rare run of performances for Australian and New Zealand fans.

March 2026 Tour Dates

Friday 13 March 2026
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 14 March 2026
PICA, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 18 March 2026
Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 21 March 2026
Synthony Festival, Auckland, NZ

Presale begins Wednesday 10 December at 12PM local time. General on sale begins Thursday 11 December at 12PM local time.

