Cameron Whitcomb To Bring The Hard Way Tour To Australia And New Zealand In May 2026 - Noise11.com

Canadian country singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb will make his long-awaited debut in Australia and New Zealand in May 2026 with his Hard Way Tour. The five-date run will take Whitcomb’s explosive live show to Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, marking his first performances down under.

With more than 600 million global streams, 6 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 3 million followers across social platforms, Whitcomb has quickly risen from obscurity to become one of country music’s brightest new names. His songs, including Medusa, Quitter, Love Myself, Hundred Mile High, Bad Apple, Options, Fragile, The Devil I’ve Seen and The Hard Way, have made him a streaming powerhouse and a breakout international star.

Born in Peace River, Alberta and raised in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Cameron Whitcomb’s journey to stardom is as unconventional as his sound. Growing up listening to rap artists like Eminem and Madchild, Whitcomb only turned to country music after discovering the works of Johnny Cash and Tyler Childers.

At seventeen, Whitcomb left home to work on the Trans Mountain pipeline. During his downtime, he began posting karaoke videos online – one of which led to an audition for American Idol in 2022. His stint on the show, where he reached the Top 20, became the launching pad for his music career.

After American Idol, Whitcomb pursued music full-time, releasing the single Shoot Me Dead in 2023, followed by Rocking Chair in 2024. Later that year, he dropped Quitter, a song inspired by his struggle with addiction and his journey toward sobriety. The track became a viral success and was certified Gold in both Canada and Australia, firmly establishing Whitcomb as a new voice of honesty in modern country.

Whitcomb released his debut album The Hard Way on 26 September 2025 through Atlantic Records. The album debuted at #1 on the Canadian Country Albums chart and has since achieved Gold certification in Canada. Blending elements of country, folk and rock, The Hard Way showcases Whitcomb’s distinctive raspy voice, raw lyricism and knack for storytelling.

The 15-track record features the hit singles Medusa, Quitter, Hundred Mile High, Options, Bad Apple and Fragile. Produced by Jack Riley (Knox, Grace VanderWaal), the album moves from stripped-back acoustic ballads to gritty anthems about survival, redemption and self-belief.

Whitcomb’s deeply personal writing and magnetic live presence have earned widespread critical acclaim. Reviewers have praised his “gritty voice, high-octane performances and raw storytelling,” while fans describe his concerts as “a mix of emotion, energy and honesty.” Known for his daring stage moves – including spontaneous backflips mid-song – Whitcomb brings an energy that bridges country tradition with punk-rock intensity.

In 2025, Whitcomb won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Fans’ Choice Award at the Canadian Country Music Awards, where he also performed Quitter and The Hard Way. His live shows across North America and Europe, including two sold-out nights at Los Angeles’ historic Troubadour, cemented his reputation as one of the most electrifying new performers in country music.

Ahead of his Australian and New Zealand debut, Whitcomb continues to build momentum from his I’ve Got Options Tour, which sold out across the United States earlier this year.

Frontier Touring will present the Australian and New Zealand shows, with a Frontier Member presale beginning Monday 20 October at 11 am (local time). General tickets go on sale Tuesday 21 October at 12 pm (local time). Full tour and ticketing details are available at frontiertouring.com/cameronwhitcomb.

Cameron Whitcomb – The Hard Way Tour (Australia & New Zealand)

Tuesday 5 May – Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Thursday 7 May – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday 9 May – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 12 May – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday 15 May – UNSW Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

(All shows 18+)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)