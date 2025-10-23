Sofi Tukker Announce First Australian Tour In Four Years For 2026 - Noise11.com

Grammy-nominated New York duo Sofi Tukker will return to Australia in 2026 for their first headline tour in four years, bringing their colourful, high-energy live show to Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane.

The electronic dance pair – Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern – will hit the stage at AO LIVE in Melbourne on 30 January, before heading west to Perth, then north to Sydney’s Roundhouse on 3 February, and wrapping things up at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on 5 February. Special guests are still to be announced.

The shows will mark Sofi Tukker’s first full-scale Australian headline tour since 2022, giving fans a long-awaited chance to dance to hits like Drinkee, Purple Hat and Best Friend live.

Sofi Tukker’s story began in 2014 at Brown University in Rhode Island, where Sophie and Tucker first met at an art gallery performance. Sophie, a multilingual singer-songwriter who spent years living in Rio de Janeiro, was performing when Tucker – then a basketball player sidelined by illness – approached her about collaborating.

That creative spark quickly grew into something larger. After graduation, the two moved to New York City, where they released their debut single Drinkee in 2016, a track adapted from a Brazilian poem by Chacal. It was an instant success, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording the following year.

Their debut EP Soft Animals (2016) and album Treehouse (2018) established them as one of electronic music’s most inventive acts, blending tropical house beats with Portuguese lyrics, jungle rhythms and indie-pop melodies. Treehouse also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Over time, their music – joyful, rhythmic and multicultural – has become a global phenomenon. With over three billion streams, Platinum and Gold records across five continents, and music placements in everything from Apple and Peloton commercials to EA Sports FIFA soundtracks, Sofi Tukker’s reach extends far beyond the dance floor.

Their 2022 album Wet Tennis continued their global streak, while 2024’s Bread and 2025’s Butter expanded their sound further into Brazilian genres like samba, bossa nova and carimbó, even featuring collaborations with Brazilian legends Seu Jorge and Liniker.

Sofi Tukker’s live performances have earned glowing reviews worldwide. Rolling Stone called them “explosive” while Entertainment Weekly dubbed their set “electrifying”. Their resume includes massive stages such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, as well as headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a long-running Las Vegas residency.

When they hit Australian stages in 2026, fans can expect exactly what the duo promise – “a whole lot of dancing, a whole lot of sweat, and a whole lot of fun.”

Behind the wild stage antics, Sofi Tukker remain committed to causes close to their hearts, supporting initiatives for mental health, environmental sustainability, LGBTQI+ rights, and reproductive freedom.

Their motto has always been about balance – “the yin and yang of everything Sofi Tukker”, they say. “The organic and the electronic. The party and the purpose. The Sophie and the Tucker.”

Sofi Tukker 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 30 January 2026 – AO LIVE, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 31 January 2026 – Perth WA (venue TBA)

Tuesday 3 February 2026 – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Thursday 5 February 2026 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Presale Dates:

Artist presale – Tuesday 28 October, 10AM AEDT

Untitled presale – Tuesday 28 October, 12PM AEDT

General sale – Wednesday 29 October, 12PM AEDT

