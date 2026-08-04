Lionel Richie's Dancing On The Ceiling Turns 40 As The Album That Closed An Extraordinary Chapter - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after its release, Lionel Richie’s third solo album Dancing On The Ceiling remains the final studio release from the most commercially successful period of his career, completing a remarkable run that dominated pop music throughout the 1980s.

by Paul Cashmere

Released by Motown on 5 August 1986, Dancing On The Ceiling marked both another commercial peak for Lionel Richie and the conclusion of one of popular music’s most successful creative periods. The album reached No.1 on the US Billboard 200, sold more than four million copies in the United States and produced a string of international hit singles before Richie stepped away from recording new studio material for almost a decade.

The anniversary highlights an album that arrived under unusual circumstances. Richie entered the project after two hugely successful solo releases and following his prominent role in co-writing and producing the global charity single We Are The World. Expectations were high after Can’t Slow Down had become one of the defining albums of the decade, winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and selling around 10 million copies worldwide.

Recording sessions for Dancing On The Ceiling began during 1985, with the project originally intended to be titled Say You, Say Me. The title track had already become a major success after being featured in the film White Nights, earning Richie both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

However, the album evolved significantly during production. Richie later explained that he became dissatisfied with some of the early material as world events influenced his writing. Rather than proceed with the original concept, he rewrote several songs to better reflect his changing outlook, leading to the album being renamed after its eventual title track. Recording ultimately stretched across more than 18 months.

The resulting collection balanced upbeat pop, romantic ballads and adult contemporary production, with Richie again collaborating extensively with producer James Anthony Carmichael. Session guitarist Carlos Rios returned after working on Richie’s previous recordings, while the impressive group of musicians also featured Eric Clapton, Steve Lukather, Nathan East, Randy Jackson, Sheila E., Greg Phillinganes, Abraham Laboriel and Paulinho da Costa.

The title track became one of Richie’s signature recordings, reaching No.2 on the US singles chart and No.7 in the United Kingdom. The accompanying music video, directed by Stanley Donen, became equally memorable for its illusion of Richie performing across walls and ceilings inside a rotating room, creating one of MTV’s defining visual moments of the decade.

The album generated several further international hits. Love Will Conquer All reached the US Top 10, while Ballerina Girl also became a major American hit and performed strongly in Britain. Deep River Woman, featuring Alabama, crossed into country music, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and demonstrating Richie’s growing versatility beyond mainstream pop.

Critically, Dancing On The Ceiling received generally favourable reviews, although many commentators compared it against the exceptionally high standard established by Can’t Slow Down. Reviews praised Richie’s gift for melody and polished songwriting, while some critics questioned the length of several tracks and the sentimental approach of certain ballads. Even so, the album was widely recognised as another accomplished commercial pop record during an era when Richie was among the world’s biggest recording artists.

Commercially, the album reinforced that position. It became the first release to receive simultaneous Gold, Platinum, Double Platinum and Triple Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America following the introduction of multi-platinum awards. International demand was equally strong, supported by the extensive 40-city Outrageous Tour, which opened in Phoenix, Arizona.

Looking back four decades later, Dancing On The Ceiling represents a significant turning point in Richie’s career. After completing the album and touring extensively, he largely withdrew from the music industry. Apart from the 1992 compilation Back To Front, which included new material, Richie would not release another album consisting entirely of new songs until Louder Than Words in 1996.

That extended absence effectively closed one of the most successful runs in modern pop music. Beginning with his departure from the Commodores in 1982, Richie released three consecutive blockbuster solo albums: Lionel Richie, Can’t Slow Down and Dancing On The Ceiling. Together they established him as one of the defining artists of the decade, producing enduring hits including Hello, All Night Long (All Night), Penny Lover, Stuck On You, Say You, Say Me and Dancing On The Ceiling.

A remastered edition of the album followed in 2003, expanding the original release with four bonus tracks including extended and remix versions of several singles. While Richie’s later studio albums never matched the extraordinary commercial performance of his first three solo releases, Dancing On The Ceiling remains an important milestone in his catalogue and a reminder of the period when he stood at the forefront of global popular music.

Tracklisting

Dancing On The Ceiling

Se La

Ballerina Girl

Don’t Stop

Deep River Woman

Love Will Conquer All

Tonight Will Be Alright

Say You, Say Me

CD/Cassette Bonus Track

Night Train (Smooth Alligator)

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