+Live+ and Incubus To Headline Inaugural Lookout Festival - Noise11.com

Australia will have a brand-new music festival in 2024. Lookout Festival will feature +Live+ and Incubus with Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus.

The all-new Lookout Festival is the first major announcement for another new name, Face To Face Touring, which is the combination of Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring and John Zaccaria’s Zaccaria Touring.

This major announcement under the Face To Face brand is the first of many more to come.

+Live’ will be touring Australia at exactly the same month as the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album ‘Throwing Copper’. ‘Throwing Copper’ was a number one record in Australia. It was awarded 10 times Platinum for sales over 700,000 in Australia and eight times Platinum in the USA for sales over 8 million.

Says Ed Kowalczyk “It has been way too long, and I couldn’t be happier that LIVE is finally returning to Australia for the first time in 5 years! The band and the show is so good and so strong and the fans who have seen it so far have been extremely happy! So, it was most definitely time to come and share it with our mates down under. And the icing on the cake is going to be sharing the stage with Incubus for the first time. I have always been a fan of their deep vibes, intellectual lyrics, and ground-breaking musical style. I think the pairing of our two bands is perfect in so many ways and I’m sure it will be a night to remember for all of the fans. See ya soon!”

Incubus had their Australian breakthrough with the fourth album ‘Morning View’ in 2001. It reached no 3 in Australia. The next one ‘A Crow Left of the Murder’ reached no 2 in Australia in 2004.

Says Brandon Boyd “We’re excited to come back to Australia and see everyone! It’s been way too long so we’re looking forward to seeing old friends and making new friends in cities we’ve never played before! LIVE has been a band we’ve always admired, so to share the stage with Ed and company will be something truly special. We cant wait!”

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024

LINE UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)

BIRDS OF TOKYO, ESKIMO JOE, THE SUPERJESUS

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Saturday 6th April

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Sunday 7th April

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Saturday 13th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday 20th April

Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys WA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

LINE-UP: +LIVE+ and INCUBUS (CO-HEADLINE)

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tuesday 9th April

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Thursday 11th April

The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sunday 14th April

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday 17th April

The Drive, Adelaide SA

General Public on-sale:

Thursday, 21st September (2:00pm local time)

