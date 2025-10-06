Loverboy Keep the Fire Burning with Styx on the Rockin' in Paradise Tour - Noise11.com

Canadian rock veterans Loverboy are proving that four decades on, they’re still Working for the Weekend. The Canadian Music Hall of Famers are wrapping up another year of high-energy shows across North America, and this week they’ll join forces with Styx for the Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx & Friends concert at The Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Friday 10 October.

Few bands from Canada’s 1980s rock explosion have endured quite like Loverboy. Formed in Calgary in 1979, the group emerged from the city’s tight-knit rock scene when Mike Reno, fresh from local outfit Moxy, teamed up with Paul Dean, a seasoned guitarist from Streetheart. They were joined by Doug Johnson on keyboards, Matt Frenette on drums and bassist Scott Smith, completing the lineup that would go on to dominate the early 80s FM dial.

Their debut single Turn Me Loose in 1980 introduced the world to Loverboy’s signature sound – punchy arena rock built on hooks, harmonies and big choruses. Their self-titled debut album went double platinum in both Canada and the United States, setting the stage for an explosive run of hits that made them one of the most successful Canadian exports of the decade.

By 1981, Loverboy’s sophomore album Get Lucky had turned them into global stars. The record sold over four million copies and spawned Working for the Weekend, the band’s enduring anthem for every 9-to-5 dreamer. Its red-leather-pants video, featuring Reno in his trademark headband, became an MTV staple and sealed their place in pop culture history.

The momentum continued with Keep It Up in 1983 and Lovin’ Every Minute of It in 1985, both of which went multi-platinum. Their hit streak included Hot Girls in Love, When It’s Over, Heaven in Your Eyes, and Queen of the Broken Hearts – songs that defined the sound of North American rock radio in the pre-grunge era.

While many of their peers faded into nostalgia, Loverboy found ways to stay current. Their music continues to feature prominently in film, television and advertising. In recent years, they’ve been heard in national campaigns for Radio Shack and National Car Rental, where actor Patrick Warburton made a cameo alongside

the band.

In 2023, they collaborated with IHOP on a playful twist of their biggest hit, reworking Working for the Weekend into Working for the Weekday. The partnership came complete with a tongue-in-cheek video featuring IHOP’s “Syrup Caddies” in full 80s parody mode – a reminder that Loverboy’s sense of humour remains intact.

After more than 15 million albums sold and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Loverboy’s appeal has proven cross-generational. The tragic death of founding bassist Scott Smith in 2000 could have ended the story, but the band carried on with long-time friend Kenneth “Spider” Sinnaeve stepping in to complete the lineup.

Loverboy Tour Dates 2024-2025

October

10 – Rockin’ In Paradise with Styx & Friends, The Seascape Resort, Miramar Beach, FL

16 – The El Mocambo, Toronto, ON

November

6 – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman, MT

7 – Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

8 – Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls, ID

11 – Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND

13 – Mayo Civic Center Arena, Mankato, MN

14 – BMO Center, Rockford, IL

15 – Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, WV

21 – Hobart Arena, Troy, OH

December

3 – Arcada Theatre, St. Charles, IL

4 – Des Plaines Theatre, Des Plaines, IL

12 – Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

February

23-27 – Rock Legends Cruise XIII, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tickets and full tour information are available at loverboyband.com.

