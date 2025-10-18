Simple Minds ‘Once Upon A Time' Turns 40 The Album That Made Them Global Rock Icons - Noise11.com

When Simple Minds released Once Upon A Time on 21 October 1985, they were no longer the underground art-rock outfit that had emerged from Glasgow’s post-punk scene in the late 70s. By this point, they were international chart-toppers, riding the success of Don’t You (Forget About Me), the soundtrack anthem that had made them household names across America. But Once Upon A Time would do more than cement their fame, it would define the sound of mid-80s stadium rock and mark the band’s full transformation from cult heroes to global icons.

Produced by the legendary Jimmy Iovine, known for his work with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, Once Upon A Time pushed the band toward a bolder, more anthemic sound. Iovine encouraged frontman Jim Kerr to deliver with greater urgency and passion, helping shape songs that filled arenas with singalong choruses and pulsing synth textures.

Simple Minds had spent the early 80s steadily building momentum through albums like New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84) and Sparkle In The Rain, both of which hinted at the grand scale they would soon achieve. But nothing prepared them for the explosion that followed Don’t You (Forget About Me) in 1985. The track, written by Keith Forsey and Steve Schiff, had been offered to several artists before Simple Minds reluctantly agreed to record it. Though the band initially dismissed it as not truly theirs, it became their signature hit and an MTV staple, opening doors to the American mainstream and setting the stage for Once Upon A Time.

The album arrived at the perfect moment, combining the band’s art-rock roots with a newfound commercial polish. Featuring the singles Alive And Kicking, Sanctify Yourself, All The Things She Said and Ghost Dancing, the record topped the UK Albums Chart and climbed to No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

It was also the band’s first release without original bassist Derek Forbes, who departed after Don’t You (Forget About Me). His replacement, John Giblin of Brand X, added a funkier, more fluid groove that complemented Charlie Burchill’s soaring guitar and Mick MacNeil’s lush keyboard layers.

The lead single Alive And Kicking was released in September 1985, hitting No. 7 in the UK and No. 3 in the US. Its uplifting tone and gospel-inspired chorus captured the band’s newfound optimism and global reach. Sanctify Yourself followed in January 1986, peaking at No. 10 in the UK and No. 14 in the US, while All The Things She Said and Ghost Dancing continued the run of hits later that year. In a gesture of conscience reflecting their political awareness, proceeds from All The Things She Said and Ghost Dancing were donated to Amnesty International.

Oh Jungleland was originally slated as a single but was replaced by Sanctify Yourself at the last minute. However, alternate mixes later appeared as B-sides to Ghost Dancing, a reminder of how much material the band had ready during this prolific period.

Upon release, Once Upon A Time featured two interchangeable covers – one showing the band’s faces in profile, the other reversed – designed to fit together as a visual set. The LP also arrived as a deluxe picture disc and a die-cut gatefold edition with lyric inserts, while Virgin Records even produced a limited-edition magnetic jigsaw puzzle to promote the album, now a prized collector’s item among fans.

Over the years, Once Upon A Time has been reissued multiple times. Remastered editions arrived in 2002 and 2003, followed by a 5.1 surround sound DVD-Audio version in 2005. In 2012, it was included in the 5 Album Set box alongside Sons And Fascination, New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84), Sparkle In The Rain and Street Fighting Years. A 2015 deluxe edition further cemented the record’s legacy, offering fans a deeper look into the sessions that produced one of the defining rock albums of the 80s.

Critically, Once Upon A Time split opinion. Some praised its ambition and emotional sweep, while others accused it of overblown grandiosity. Yet even detractors acknowledged its impact – this was the sound of a band stepping onto the global stage, unafraid to match U2 and Springsteen in scale and sincerity.

Tracklisting

Side A

Once Upon A Time – 5:45

All The Things She Said – 4:15

Ghost Dancing – 4:45

Alive And Kicking – 5:26

Side B

Oh Jungleland – 5:14

I Wish You Were Here – 4:42

Sanctify Yourself – 4:57

Come A Long Way – 5:08

