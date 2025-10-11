Simply Red's Debut Album ‘Picture Book' Turns 40 - Noise11.com

When Simply Red released their debut album Picture Book on 11 October 1985, few could have predicted that it would introduce one of the defining British voices of the decade. Fronted by Manchester’s fiery-haired Mick Hucknall, the band’s blend of soul, pop and sophisticated R&B gave them a sound that bridged the late 70s’ blue-eyed soul movement with the sleek production of the mid-80s. Forty years on, Picture Book remains one of the most polished debut albums of its time, the record that established Simply Red as one of the UK’s most enduring musical exports.

Recorded between Soundpush Studios in the Netherlands and RAK Studios in London, Picture Book was produced by Stewart Levine, best known for his work with Hugh Masekela and the Crusaders. Levine brought a warmth and polish to the sessions that allowed Hucknall’s voice to shine while keeping the band’s soul roots intact. The album’s 10 tracks presented a confident mix of original material and well-chosen covers, reflecting Hucknall’s deep love of classic soul and his working-class Mancunian perspective.

Leading the charge was Money’s Too Tight (To Mention), a cover of a little-known song by American duo the Valentine Brothers. Released as the first single in May 1985, it became a UK Top 20 hit and set the tone for Simply Red’s socially aware yet musically stylish approach. Hucknall’s impassioned delivery of lines like “Cutbacks!” and “Money’s too tight to mention” resonated in Thatcher-era Britain, where economic hardship and class tension were part of daily life.

The breakthrough, however, came with Holding Back The Years. Written by Hucknall when he was just 17, the song was inspired by his upbringing in Manchester and the loss of his mother, who left the family when he was a child. With its aching melody and soulful restraint, the track struck a universal chord. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1986 and reached number two in the UK, turning Simply Red into international stars almost overnight.

Other singles such as Come To My Aid, Jericho, and (Open Up The) Red Box showcased the band’s tight musicianship, while tracks like Sad Old Red and Picture Book hinted at Hucknall’s gift for storytelling through song. The inclusion of a cover of Talking Heads’ Heaven demonstrated his willingness to blend contemporary influences with traditional soul, a trait that would define Simply Red’s career.

Critics quickly recognised the sophistication of Picture Book. Q magazine’s Nick Duerden later called it “the most accomplished debut of its year”, noting Hucknall’s “prodigious voice this side of Motown and a burning socialist heart”. AllMusic’s William Ruhlmann praised the band’s “steady R&B groove reminiscent of 60s Stax” and Hucknall’s natural command as a “big-voiced soul singer”.

The album’s success was global. Picture Book hit number two on the UK Albums Chart and went platinum in the United States, reaching number 16 on the Billboard 200. In Australia, it peaked at number six and went double platinum, while in New Zealand, the Netherlands and Germany, it topped charts and earned multiple certifications. Simply Red also scored a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1987, with Holding Back The Years earning a nomination for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals.

The line-up at the time included Hucknall (vocals), Fritz McIntyre (keyboards), Tim Kellett (trumpet and keys), Sylvan Richardson (guitar), Tony Bowers (bass), and Chris Joyce (drums). Their chemistry, honed through Manchester’s vibrant music scene, gave Simply Red a rhythmic confidence that carried through the band’s next albums, Men And Women (1987) and A New Flame (1989).

Picture Book remains a landmark album in British pop and soul, both a time capsule of 1985 and a timeless collection of songs about love, regret and resilience. It laid the foundation for a career that would see Simply Red sell over 50 million albums worldwide and continue performing for decades to come.

Tracklisting – Simply Red ‘Picture Book’ (1985)

Side One

Come To My Aid

Sad Old Red

Look At You Now

Heaven

Jericho

Side Two

Money’s Too Tight (To Mention)

Holding Back The Years

(Open Up The) Red Box

No Direction

Picture Book

