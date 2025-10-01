Luke Combs Drops Surprise 3-Song EP ‘The Prequel' Ahead of 2026 Album - Noise11.com

Luke Combs has surprised fans with the release of a brand-new three-track EP, The Prequel, out this Friday, 3 October, through Sony Music Nashville. The release marks another milestone in what has been a landmark year for the Asheville, North Carolina, singer-songwriter who has become one of the defining voices of modern country music.

The EP, produced by Combs alongside long-time collaborator Chip Matthews, features three fresh cuts: My Kinda Saturday Night, 15 Minutes, and Days Like These. The lead track has already been teased online, building anticipation among Combs’ global fanbase, while My Kinda Saturday Night will also serve as the title inspiration for his 2026 world tour.

In a statement, Combs explained, “I’m still working on my new album that’ll be out early next year, but three songs from it are ready now and I couldn’t wait to get y’all some new music. So, I’m releasing them this Friday as The Prequel.”

The EP arrives during a historic run for Combs, who recently became the first country music artist ever to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza-two festivals traditionally dominated by rock and pop acts. His versatility has seen him cross genre lines, topping the bill at Newport Folk Festival and New Orleans JazzFest earlier this year, and he’s now gearing up for headline performances at Austin City Limits and Country Calling this month.

Combs’ most recent single, Back in the Saddle, released earlier this year, continues to rise on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart, currently sitting at No. 8. Critics have hailed the song as a reminder of Combs’ powerhouse vocal style and enduring dominance, with Billboard calling it “a multi-award winner in waiting” and Whiskey Riff dubbing it “a classic Luke Combs heater.”

Combs has spent less than a decade transforming himself from an Asheville barroom regular into a stadium-filling superstar. Since breaking out in 2017 with his debut album This One’s For You, Combs has set records at almost every turn. He recently notched up his 19th consecutive No. 1 single with the Grammy-nominated Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma, setting the bar for most consecutive chart-toppers at country radio for a new artist.

He also became the first country artist to have two songs surpass one billion streams on Spotify, while four of his singles are now certified Diamond by the RIAA-another industry first. In total, Combs has spent more than a year at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Combs’ 2024 release, Fathers & Sons, saw him shift into more personal storytelling, reflecting on fatherhood.

A Grand Ole Opry member, Combs has racked up an impressive collection of honours: 11 CMA Awards, four ACMs, six Billboard Music Awards, and four Grammy nominations. This year, he is up for three more CMA Awards-Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year (Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma).

His career has also seen a series of standout collaborations. From teaming with Post Malone on Guy For That and Missin’ You Like This, to recording Backup Plan with Bailey Zimmerman (later adopted as the 2025 SEC Network anthem), Combs has consistently expanded his reach beyond country. Notably, his performance of Fast Car alongside Tracy Chapman at the 66th Grammy Awards became one of the most talked-about live moments in recent music history.

In 2024, he also helped raise more than $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts through the “Concert for Carolina,” where he shared the stage with Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor.

The Prequel Tracklist

My Kinda Saturday Night

15 Minutes

Days Like These

Upcoming Luke Combs Tour Dates

3 October – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

5 October – Ocean City, MD – Country Calling

10 October – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

23-25 October – Miramar Beach, FL – Bootleggers Bonfire