Madison Beer Unveils Locket Album And Launches Global Tour With Bad Enough Video - Noise11.com

Madison Beer has entered a defining new chapter with the release of her third studio album Locket, arriving alongside the official video for the new single Bad Enough. Issued through Epic Records, the album positions Beer firmly in the upper tier of contemporary pop, reflecting both artistic growth and the commercial momentum she has built steadily over the past decade.

Written and co produced by Beer, Locket is framed as her most personal and immediate body of work to date. The album’s title functions as a central metaphor, a locket as a vessel for memory, emotion and experience, each song acting as a sealed moment drawn from different stages of her life and career. That sense of intimacy has been a consistent through line in Beer’s work, but here it is presented with greater confidence and clarity, supported by polished production and a focused sonic identity.

The release is anchored by Bad Enough, a track that made its live debut earlier this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance marked the first time audiences heard the song outside the studio and underlined Beer’s growing comfort on major broadcast stages. The accompanying video extends the album’s visual language, reinforcing the themes of vulnerability and self definition that run through Locket.

The album also brings together a run of singles that have reshaped Beer’s career trajectory. Make You Mine earned her a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording in 2025 and became her first solo number one on Billboard’s Dance Airplay chart, a milestone that established her as a consistent presence at dance radio. That success was followed by Yes Baby, which continued her chart dominance, and Bittersweet, a release that crossed firmly into mainstream pop territory. Bittersweet became her fastest song to reach Top 40 radio and delivered her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, while also emerging as a standout moment in her live performances during high profile television events in 2025.

Beer’s path to this point has been unusually public. First gaining attention as a teenager after a cover performance circulated online, she transitioned from viral discovery to industry longevity through a series of carefully constructed releases. Her debut EP As She Pleases introduced her as a songwriter capable of pairing pop hooks with emotional directness. That foundation was expanded on Life Support in 2021, an album that showcased her willingness to confront mental health, self image and fame head on, and continued with Silence Between Songs in 2023, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Immersive Audio Album.

Beyond her solo catalogue, Beer has demonstrated range through projects such as her role as Evelynn in the virtual group K DA, bridging pop, gaming and global fandom cultures. Each phase has contributed to the confidence evident on Locket, an album that reflects not only where she is now, but how deliberately she has arrived there.

To support the release, Beer has announced an extensive international tour spanning North America, Europe and the United Kingdom. The 30 date run begins in May and concludes with a homecoming performance at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 13. The itinerary includes major arena and theatre venues, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, underscoring the scale of her current audience.

Locket Tracklisting

Locket Theme

Yes Baby

Angel Wings

For The Night

Bad Enough

Healthy Habit

You’re Still Everything

Bittersweet

Complexity

Make You Mine

Nothing At All

Madison Beer The Locket Tour 2026 Dates

Mon May 11, Kraków, TAURON Arena Kraków

Wed May 13, Vienna, Marx Halle

Thu May 14, Munich, Zenith

Fri May 15, Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Sun May 17, Hamburg, Sporthalle Hamburg

Tue May 19, Berlin, Max Schmeling Halle

Thu May 21, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Fri May 22, Paris, Adidas Arena

Sun May 24, Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

Tue May 26, Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

Thu May 28, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

Sat May 30, London, The O2

Sun May 31, Manchester, Co op Live

Mon Jun 8, Austin, Moody Center

Tue Jun 9, Irving, The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jun 13, Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Mon Jun 15, Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue Jun 16, Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Sat Jun 20, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Jun 21, San Diego, Gallagher Square At Petco Park

Tue Jun 23, San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Jun 24, Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Mon Jun 29, Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wed Jul 01, Atlanta, Coca Cola Roxy

Thu Jul 02, Hollywood FL, Hard Rock Live

Sun Jul 05, Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

Mon Jul 06, Washington DC, The Anthem

Tue Jul 07, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia

Thu Jul 09, Detroit, Fox Theatre

Fri Jul 10, Toronto, Coca Cola Coliseum

Sun Jul 12, Boston, MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Mon Jul 13, New York, Madison Square Garden

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)