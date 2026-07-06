Madonna's MDNA Still Divides Fans, But Two Songs Have Been Redeemed As Confessions II Sparks Career Reassessment - Noise11 Music News

Madonna’s acclaimed new album Confessions II has prompted a fresh look at one of the most debated records in her catalogue, with many listeners revisiting 2012’s MDNA and finding that, despite its reputation, several songs have stood the test of time.

by Paul Cashmere

Madonna’s return to critical favour with Confessions II has inevitably reopened discussion about the lowest points of her recording career. While the new album has been widely praised as her strongest work in more than two decades, it has also encouraged fans and critics to reassess MDNA, the 2012 album that remains the most commonly cited disappointment in her otherwise remarkable catalogue. Even among its detractors, however, consensus has gradually formed around a handful of songs that reveal flashes of the artist at her creative best.

The contrast between the two albums is striking. Noise11 recently described Confessions II as Madonna’s finest release since Confessions On A Dance Floor, praising its emotional honesty, autobiographical writing and renewed partnership with producer Stuart Price. Rather than pursuing contemporary trends, the new record reconnects with the club culture, house music and personal storytelling that helped define Madonna’s most influential work.

That approach stands in sharp contrast to MDNA, an album released at a time when electronic dance music dominated mainstream pop. Although commercially successful, the record quickly became one of the most polarising releases of Madonna’s career. Critics frequently argued that she appeared to be following trends rather than setting them, an unfamiliar position for an artist whose career had largely been built on staying several steps ahead of the pop landscape.

Released in March 2012, MDNA was Madonna’s twelfth studio album and her first under both her Live Nation recording agreement and her new deal with Interscope Records.

Recorded while she was directing the film W.E., the project paired her with a wide range of producers including William Orbit, Martin Solveig and Benny Benassi. The album mixed club-oriented electronic production with songs exploring heartbreak, revenge, separation and escapism following the breakdown of her marriage to Guy Ritchie.

Critical opinion proved sharply divided. Some reviewers praised the William Orbit-produced material and admired Madonna’s instinct for writing memorable dance hooks.

Others criticised what they considered formulaic songwriting, emotionally distant production and an overreliance on the booming EDM sound that dominated radio during the early 2010s. Several reviewers suggested the album lacked the artistic conviction and emotional vulnerability that had characterised landmark releases such as Ray Of Light and Confessions On A Dance Floor.

Yet time has been kinder to parts of MDNA than its original reputation suggests.

Among fans, Love Spent has emerged as the album’s most consistently celebrated song. Opening with an unexpected banjo motif before exploding into shimmering electronic production, the track combines inventive arrangement with lyrics widely interpreted as reflecting the emotional and financial fallout of Madonna’s divorce. The contrast between acoustic melancholy and pulsating dance music gives the song a dramatic tension largely absent elsewhere on the record.

Another track that has steadily gained recognition is I’m Addicted. Built around the thunderous electro-house production of Benny and Alle Benassi, the song captures the euphoric club energy that has long been one of Madonna’s greatest strengths. Even critics who were otherwise sceptical of MDNA frequently identified it as one of the album’s strongest moments, praising its relentless momentum and uncompromising commitment to the dancefloor.

Other songs continue to attract supporters. Masterpiece, originally written for W.E., offers one of the album’s more restrained ballads, while Falling Free provides a reflective conclusion that hints at the emotional depth many critics believed the album needed more of. William Orbit’s contributions across several tracks also remain widely regarded as the project’s creative high point.

The broader reassessment reflects a pattern often seen in Madonna’s catalogue. Albums initially dismissed by sections of the press have frequently found renewed appreciation years later as listeners separate individual songs from the expectations surrounding their original release.

Even so, MDNA remains an outlier within Madonna’s body of work. While it topped charts in Australia, the United Kingdom and numerous international markets, sold around two million copies worldwide and launched the hugely successful MDNA Tour, many observers still regard it as a rare occasion when Madonna appeared to be responding to prevailing musical fashions instead of defining them.

Confessions II suggests she has come full circle. Rather than chasing current dance trends, the new album revisits the house, disco and New York club influences that shaped her earliest recordings, while pairing them with some of the most personal songwriting of her career. That combination has been widely recognised as a return to form.

If MDNA represented a moment when Madonna briefly lost sight of her artistic identity, the renewed attention surrounding Confessions II demonstrates that even her least celebrated albums contain moments worth rediscovering. Songs such as Love Spent and I’m Addicted now stand as reminders that, even during one of the most criticised chapters of her career, Madonna’s instinct for crafting memorable pop and adventurous dance music never disappeared completely.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)