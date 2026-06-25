Major Lazer Release New Single ‘Papi With Tokischa' As Global Touring Push Continues - Noise11 Music News

Major Lazer have unveiled their latest single ‘Papi With Tokischa’, a collaboration with Dominican artist Tokischa that arrives amid the group’s busiest international touring schedule in years.

by Paul Cashmere

Major Lazer have released their new track ‘Papi With Tokischa’, marking the latest chapter in the electronic music collective’s renewed activity as the group returns to large-scale international touring, major festival appearances and global sporting events in 2026.

The single, featuring Dominican rapper and singer Tokischa, was officially released on 24 June, accompanied by a music video filmed during recent appearances in the United States. The song had already generated attention through a series of live previews, including a surprise performance in Miami and festival appearances that introduced the collaboration to audiences before its official release.

The release is significant because it continues Major Lazer’s effort to re-establish itself as an active recording and touring force after a comparatively quiet period. The group has spent much of 2026 returning to major festival stages while also appearing at some of the world’s biggest sporting events, extending a career that has already produced some of the most commercially successful crossover tracks in contemporary dance music.

According to information released with the single, Major Lazer first began teasing ‘Papi With Tokischa’ during pop-up events and live performances around the world. One of the earliest showcases came at an invitation-only Miami performance held in an abandoned lot for approximately 200 fans.

Tokischa later joined the group for the song’s first live performance during Major Lazer’s headline set at Ultra. The collaboration also featured during the collective’s appearance at Coachella, where Tokischa joined the group on stage before a crowd estimated at more than 80,000 people.

The accompanying video was filmed in the California desert during the Coachella period and directed by Cambron Lyles and Alex Ferzan. The production combines newly shot footage with scenes captured at the Miami pop-up event, reflecting the live energy that has become a defining feature of Major Lazer performances.

The release arrives during what the group describes as its first extensive touring cycle in seven years. Major Lazer have already appeared at major North American festivals including Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and have further appearances scheduled across Europe and North America throughout the remainder of 2026.

Their current live production has been developed by creative director Mike Carson, with choreography overseen by Sara Bivens and Calvit Hodge. The expanded stage presentation reflects the scale of the venues and festivals that Major Lazer now occupies more than 15 years after the project first emerged.

The collective’s profile has also been elevated this year through appearances linked to major international sporting events. Earlier in 2026, Major Lazer performed during the Closing Ceremony of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The group also collaborated with Nelly Furtado and Davido on ‘No Place Like Home’, one of the official songs associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Davido subsequently joined Major Lazer on stage during the tournament’s Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

‘Papi With Tokischa’ follows the release of the 2025 mixtape GYALGEBRA, a project that introduced vocalist America Foster as the newest member of the group. Foster joined longtime members Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, becoming the first new permanent addition since Ape Drums entered the lineup in 2019.

The mixtape featured collaborations with a diverse range of artists including Parris Goebel, SadBoi and Bunji Garlin, signalling an ongoing commitment to blending dancehall, reggae, soca, electronic and global pop influences.

Major Lazer’s commercial legacy remains substantial. Since forming in 2008, the project has released four studio albums and produced global hits including ‘Lean On’, ‘Cold Water’ and ‘Light It Up’. Collaborations with artists such as Beyoncé, J Balvin, WizKid, Burna Boy, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and El Alfa have helped establish the group as one of the most influential crossover acts in contemporary electronic music.

With ‘Papi With Tokischa’ now released and an extensive festival schedule ahead, Major Lazer appear focused on maintaining the momentum generated by their recent return to the road. The new single provides another indication that the collective is entering a fresh phase of activity, balancing new recordings with a renewed emphasis on live performance.

MAJOR LAZER LIVE

June 26, Marmande, Garorock

June 27, Paris, Solidays

June 28, Johanneshov, Förbindelsehallen

July 5, San Francisco, Stern Grove Festival

July 9, Dallas, Starplex Pavilion

July 30, Chicago, Sound-Bar

July 31, Chicago, Lollapalooza

August 2, Montréal, Osheaga Music And Arts Festival

August 15, Poznań, Bittersweet Festival

August 18, Benicasim, Rototom Sunsplash

August 21, Hasselt, Pukkelpop Festival

August 22, Biddinghuizen, Lowlands Festival

September 19, Las Vegas, iHeartRadio Music Festival

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