Manchester Orchestra Drummer Timothy Very Dies Aged 42 - Noise11.com

Manchester Orchestra has confirmed the sudden death of longtime drummer Timothy Very, a central figure in the band’s modern era and a key contributor to their past four studio releases.

by Paul Cashmere

Timothy Very, drummer with Manchester Orchestra for more than a decade, has died aged 42.

The Atlanta band announced the news on Saturday, February 14, describing the loss of their bandmate and friend as devastating and saying they were in disbelief. No cause of death has been disclosed.

In a statement, Manchester Orchestra members Andy Hull, Robert McDowell and Andy Prince said the “entire Manchester Orchestra family” had been rocked by the sudden passing of their “brother, Timothy Very”, calling him “the most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life”.

They remembered Very as instantly likeable, a musician whose warmth extended beyond the stage. “His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged,” they said, adding that his humour and energy helped bind together what they described as the band’s universe. “No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too.”

Born on November 22, 1983 in Pensacola, Florida, Very grew up in a musical household, the son of a drummer. He first picked up sticks as a teenager, inspired in part by Dave Grohl and the music of Nirvana. In a 2022 interview on the Drummers On Drumming podcast, Very reflected that he did not begin formal lessons as a child but gradually found his identity behind the kit. He said he knew early on that drumming would be a lifelong pursuit.

Before joining Manchester Orchestra, Very played with San Diego band Waking Ashland and established himself as a respected session musician. His connection to Manchester Orchestra deepened through a longstanding friendship with bassist Andy Prince, and in 2011 he stepped into the drummer’s role following the departure of Jeremiah Edmond.

Very’s first show with the band took place in London during the UK leg of the tour for Simple Math. He later recalled the nerves of that performance, saying he was physically ill before taking the stage, but described the opportunity as something he had always wanted. That moment marked the beginning of a 15 year tenure that would make him the longest serving drummer in the band’s history.

Manchester Orchestra, formed in Atlanta in 2004, had already built a devoted following with albums such as I’m Like A Virgin Losing A Child and Mean Everything To Nothing. With Very on drums, the group entered a new creative chapter. He appeared on Cope in 2014, along with its acoustic counterpart Hope, helping to shape the band’s heavier, more immediate sound. He was central to the layered, cinematic textures of A Black Mile To The Surface in 2017, a record that debuted strongly on multiple US charts, and to the expansive arrangements of The Million Masks Of God in 2021.

In 2023, Manchester Orchestra released The Valley Of Vision, a six song companion piece to The Million Masks Of God that extended the conceptual and sonic threads of its predecessor. A live album, Union Chapel London England, is scheduled for release in March.

Beyond his work with the band, Very was active in production and mentorship. In 2020 he co founded the Georgia based production company Super Canoe, contributing to projects across the independent music community. The company paid tribute, saying Very had changed the trajectory of their lives and describing him as a consistent source of encouragement whose support extended to even the smallest creative efforts.

Colleagues and fans responded swiftly to the news, sharing memories of Very’s generosity on tour and his habit of staying in touch long after shows had ended. Many described him as a musician who invested deeply in relationships, both personal and professional.

Manchester Orchestra has performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Coachella, and has maintained a steady international touring presence while remaining anchored to Atlanta, where they also curate the annual Thanksgiving event The Stuffing. Very’s final live performance with the band took place in November 2025 at The Eastern in Atlanta.

The band said that while Very’s musicianship defined much of their recorded output over the past decade, his devotion to family stood above all else. They described him as a joyful father whose greatest love was being at home with his children.

“We love you Tim, thank you for loving us,” the band said. “You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”

Timothy Very is survived by his family, his bandmates and a global community of listeners who came to know his playing through the evolving catalogue of Manchester Orchestra.

