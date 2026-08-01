Max McNown Announces Third Album Leave On A Light, Shares New Single ‘First Born Daughter' - Noise11 Music News

Nashville singer-songwriter Max McNown will release his third studio album Leave On A Light on September 25, with the announcement accompanied by the Australian radio release of the new single ‘First Born Daughter’, a song inspired by his wife and the relationships that have shaped his rapid rise.

by Paul Cashmere

Max McNown has confirmed that his third studio album, Leave On A Light, will be released on September 25 through Fugitive Recordings, marking the latest chapter in one of country and indie folk’s fastest emerging careers. The 17-track collection follows a breakthrough period that has seen the Nashville-based songwriter expand his international audience while remaining focused on deeply personal, lyric-driven storytelling.

The album announcement is accompanied by the release of ‘First Born Daughter’. The song reflects the broader themes that underpin Leave On A Light, an album centred on gratitude, family, love and the people who provide stability beyond a music career.

McNown said the song was inspired by his wife and challenges assumptions about birth order and personality.

“‘First Born Daughter’ is an easy-listening track inspired by the woman I bet my life on,” he said.

“As a middle child, I know every position in the birth order can come with its own benefits and quirks. As the oldest child in her family, my wife has developed negative views of some of her personality traits, traits I ironically love the most. The song flips the script and shines a light on all the ways marrying her was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

The new album was recorded with longtime producer Jamie Kenney at Nashville’s Blackbird Studio and broadens McNown’s creative team through collaborations with songwriter Julian Bunetta and guitarist Charlie Worsham. While the production explores a wider musical palette that blends indie folk and country soul, the emphasis remains on narrative songwriting and emotional honesty.

McNown said many of the songs ultimately became tributes to those closest to him.

“In a way, most of the songs on this album are love songs,” he said. “They’re a tribute to my wife and my family, the people who care about who I am outside of music and give me a place of peace and unconditional love to come home to.”

Among the album’s tracks is ‘Something to Someone’, which explores the universal desire to be understood and accepted. Previously released song ‘Done For’, issued earlier in 2026, also appears on the record after gaining significant streaming support.

The project follows an exceptionally busy period for the 25-year-old artist, including a sold out international headline tour, appearances at major US festivals including Lollapalooza and Stagecoach, two sold out performances at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and touring alongside Parker McCollum.

McNown has also continued to build an audience in Australia. On the Countrytown Hot 50 chart, ‘Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)’ reached No. 2, ‘Forever Ain’t Long Enough’ peaked at No. 3 and ‘Done For’ climbed to No. 8, giving him growing recognition with Australian country audiences.

Born Max Winter McNown in Oregon, he only began learning guitar after moving to Southern California in 2022. Within a year he had released his debut single ‘Freezing In November’, signed with Fugitive Recordings and issued the EP A Lot More Free. His debut album Wandering followed in 2024 before 2025’s Night Diving, which further expanded his international profile.

His breakthrough single ‘A Lot More Free’ became a major commercial success, earning Platinum certification in the United States, accumulating more than 400 million streams worldwide and making the Billboard Hot 100. The song also topped TikTok’s Breakthrough USA chart and received additional exposure after Kelly Clarkson performed it during the ‘Kellyoke’ segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Its follow-up, ‘Better Me For You (Brown Eyes)’, became an even bigger success, achieving double Platinum certification in the United States, reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending 36 weeks on the chart. The single also demonstrated McNown’s crossover appeal with chart success across country, pop and adult contemporary formats.

Reflecting on the new album, McNown said he hopes listeners connect with its themes of gratitude and perspective.

“One of my favourite songwriters, Mags Duval, once told me that songs aren’t meant to tell people how they should feel, they’re meant to serve as mirrors,” he said.

“More than anything, I hope this album encourages people to look inward and brings them toward a greater appreciation for what they have right now. Life is so fragile, even waking up isn’t guaranteed, and I hope I can help people to feel a deeper gratitude for even the smallest things in their lives.”

Leave On A Light will be released on September 25.

Tracklisting

Overdose (Slow Down)

First Born Daughter

Done For

Something to Someone

Selah’s Song

World Change Me

Famous to You

Same, Same Sun

Isn’t That Love?

Heart You Didn’t Break

Comets

Make my Peace

Standstill (My My My)

Greatest Audience of All

The Way She Says Goodbye

Space For You

The Room

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