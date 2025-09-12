Meg Mac Drops New Single “The Tune I'll Be Singing Until I'm Dead” - Noise11.com

Sydney’s own powerhouse vocalist Meg Mac is back with “The Tune I’ll Be Singing Until I’m Dead,” the second single from her upcoming fourth album It’s My Party. It follows her recent track “He Said No,” which has already racked up over 250,000 streams in just a few weeks, proof that fans are locked in on where her sound is headed.

Produced by Bullion (who’s also worked with Carly Rae Jepsen and Ben Howard), the new single blends haunting lyrics with a melody that sticks. Inspired by childhood memories and her mum’s Irish songs, Meg calls it a “cautionary tale of bitterness and how it will poison every part of your life.” Heavy themes, but she wraps them in music that’s as moving as it is catchy, a Meg Mac specialty.

The single drops right after Meg wrapped a sold-out pop-up residency at Sydney’s Belvoir Street Theatre, plus UK and Ireland dates that also sold out. Teaming up with director/lighting designer Alexander Berlage, she delivered intimate, theatrical shows that gave fans a preview of the new album – and some of her most personal performances yet.

Meg Mac’s rise has been steady and impressive. She got her break in 2013 on Triple J Unearthed, snagged Unearthed Artist of the Year in 2014, and quickly built a following with her debut EP. By 2016, “Never Be” had become a Triple J Hottest 100 staple and cracked the ARIA charts. Her debut album Low Blows (2017) hit No. 2, and Matter of Time (2022) went all the way to No. 1. Along the way, she’s grown a reputation for powerful vocals, emotional honesty, and a knack for balancing soul, pop, and intimacy.

If these new singles are any clue, It’s My Party is going to be Meg’s boldest album yet. “The Tune I’ll Be Singing Until I’m Dead” digs into themes of memory, bitterness, and family influence but still lands with anthemic weight. Paired with Bullion’s slick yet expansive production, it’s clear she’s aiming big without losing that raw emotional core.

Meg Mac has always been about more than just a big voice, her music carries honesty, bite, and a sense of shared experience. And with It’s My Party on the horizon, she’s proving she’s still got plenty of surprises left.

