Melbourne To Lose Another Music Venue With Closure of Jimmy Hornet in Richmond - Noise11.com

Popular Melbourne music venue Jimmy Hornet will close at the end of 2022 with venue owner Anthea Palmer citing rising costs of insurance verses the venue capacity as not a workable business model moving forward.

The venue took a massive financial hit from elongated lockdowns in Melbourne. Anthea says, “I will be very proud to have traded through a fairly tortuous three years. The size of the space is restrictive as a venue, and this is exacerbated by the soaring insurance cost for live music performance spaces.”

Jimmy Hornet will continue to trade Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through to the end of December. In 2023 Anthea will relaunch the Jimmy Hornet magazine from February including a NFT format.

The possibility of reopening in a new location with a bigger venue is also possible. “I’m looking forward to focussing the majority of my energies on the magazine. I’ll also be working on publicity activities for Pop Preservation Society. I have no doubt my stubby little fingers will remain in the music industry pie,” Anthea says.

Jimmy Hornet has provided a music needed space for new artists to develop their performances and for established acts to try out new music to a live audience.

Upcoming events before the end of December include Jimi Hocking, Jacob’s Run, Victor Stranges and the Methinks, Mike McLellan, Michael Burrows, Nate Alison and Geoff Achison.

