Victor Stranges Has Another Black Market Clash and Songs of Blondie Show - Noise11.com

Victor Stranges will once again perform the music of The Clash and Blondie in a Black Market Clash and The Songs of Blondie show scheduled for Belgrave, outside Melbourne on June 22.

The Clash setlist sources classics like ‘London Calling’, ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ and ‘Rock the Casbah’ alongside deeper cuts like ‘The Card Cheat’ and ‘(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais’.

Black Market Clash features Victor Stranges and Garry Allen on guitars and vocals, Stu Thomas of Dave Graney & The MistLY and Kim Salmon & The Surrealists on bass, Mike Dupp on organ and keys and Gian Cannizzaro on drums.

Anthea Palmer fronts the band for ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’ trekking back to the 1976 origins of the first Blondie album with ‘X-Offender’ and ‘In The Flesh’.

Gig is at the Sooki Lounge Belgrave Sunday 22nd June. Atomic starts at 4:30pm, Black Market Clash at 6:15pm.Doors open a 4PM.

