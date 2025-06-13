 Victor Stranges Has Another Black Market Clash and Songs of Blondie Show - Noise11.com
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie

Atomic The Songs Of Blondie

Victor Stranges Has Another Black Market Clash and Songs of Blondie Show

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2025

in News

Victor Stranges will once again perform the music of The Clash and Blondie in a Black Market Clash and The Songs of Blondie show scheduled for Belgrave, outside Melbourne on June 22.

The Clash setlist sources classics like ‘London Calling’, ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ and ‘Rock the Casbah’ alongside deeper cuts like ‘The Card Cheat’ and ‘(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais’.

Black Market Clash features Victor Stranges and Garry Allen on guitars and vocals, Stu Thomas of Dave Graney & The MistLY and Kim Salmon & The Surrealists on bass, Mike Dupp on organ and keys and Gian Cannizzaro on drums.

Anthea Palmer fronts the band for ‘Atomic: The Songs of Blondie’ trekking back to the 1976 origins of the first Blondie album with ‘X-Offender’ and ‘In The Flesh’.

Gig is at the Sooki Lounge Belgrave Sunday 22nd June. Atomic starts at 4:30pm, Black Market Clash at 6:15pm.Doors open a 4PM.

TICKETS HERE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Anthea Palmer, Founder of Jimmy Hornet
Melbourne To Lose Another Music Venue With Closure of Jimmy Hornet in Richmond

Popular Melbourne music venue Jimmy Hornet will close at the end of 2022 with venue owner Anthea Palmer citing rising costs of insurance verses the venue capacity as not a workable business model moving forward.

October 5, 2022