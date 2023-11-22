Melissa Etheridge To Bring I’m Not Broken Tour To Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Melissa Etheridge will return to Australia in 2024 for the I’m Not Broken tour.

Melissa Etheridge was first successful in Australia. Her debut album ‘Melissa Etheridge’ peaked at no 3 in Australia while peaking at no 22 in the USA. Album 2 ‘Brave and Crazy’ was no 9 in Australia, no 22 in the USA. The third album ‘Never Enough’ reached no 8 in Australia, no 21 in the USA.

Melissa first hits were also much bigger in Australia than the USA. ‘Bring Me Some Water’ reached no 9 in Australia but did not chart in the USA. ‘Like The Way I Do’ was no 16 in Australia, no 42 in America and ‘Similar Features’ was no 34 in Australia, no 94 in the USA.

Melissa was last in Australia (with Sherly Crow) in 2018. She also toured in 2016, 2012, 1996, 1995 and 1990.

Melissa’s ‘I’m Not Broken’ tour will begin in Santa Cruz, California on 14 March 2024 and head to Australia for the first Aussie show 10 May, 2024 in Perth. On 19 November 2023, Melissa completed her one woman three month ‘My Window: A Journey Through Life’ tour as a residency in New York.

Melissa Etheridge also recently released her memoir ‘’Talking To My Angels’, which debuted at no 9 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken AUS Tour Dates 2024

PERTH – Friday, 10th May 2024 – Riverside Theatre

ADELAIDE – Sunday, 12th May 2024 – AEC Theatre

MELBOURNE – Wednesday, 15th May 2024 – The Forum

SYDNEY – Friday, 17th May 2024 – Darling Harbour Theatre

TEG LIVE PRE SALE REGISTER LINK – https://arep.co/m/melissa-etheridge

Etheridge Nation Pre-Sale: Tuesday 28 November 12pm (local)

TEG Live & Ticketek Pre-Sale: Wednesday 29 November 12pm (local)

GP On Sale: Thursday 30th November 2023, 12pm (local)

http://premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=MELETH24

