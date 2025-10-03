Melrose Avenue Drop Explosive New Single ‘Inside Your Mind' with Jessika Power in the Video - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s rising punk/metalcore outfit Melrose Avenue have unleashed their latest single Inside Your Mind, a hard-hitting anthem out now via Hopeless Records. The track, darkly melodic yet undeniably aggressive, signals the band’s next leap forward as they sharpen their sound and dig into more vulnerable lyrical territory.

Formed in the wake of the post-COVID music landscape, Melrose Avenue have quickly built a reputation as one of the fastest-rising heavy acts from Australia. Blending the crushing intensity of Bring Me The Horizon and Memphis May Fire with the melodic hooks reminiscent of Papa Roach, the band’s formula has caught fire both online and on stage.

Inside Your Mind was written and recorded in Los Angeles with Matt Malpass, a producer whose résumé includes work with Machine Gun Kelly and blink-182. “This song is probably our favourite so far,” the band revealed. “We turned up to Matt’s studio at 9am after a 14-hour flight from Australia, and he had this track ready to go. We sat down, wrote the lyrics, and knew straight away we had a banger.”

Jessika Power Brings Star Power to the Clip

The track arrives alongside a high-energy video directed by digital creator Nathan Lust and featuring Australian/British reality TV personality Jessika Power (best known for her stint on Married At First Sight Australia). Power’s cameo adds a pop culture twist to the raw heaviness of the track, highlighting the band’s ability to connect with audiences well beyond the heavy scene.

Melrose Avenue are preparing for a huge summer run on home soil before heading to the northern hemisphere. Their upcoming Australian tour dates include:

Nov 3 – Leadbeater, Melbourne (sold out)

Nov 6 – The Brightside, Brisbane

Nov 7 – Mary’s Underground, Sydney

Following those shows, the band will jet off for a 13-date sold-out run across the UK and Europe, cementing their reputation as one of Australia’s newest heavy exports.

What sets Melrose Avenue apart is not only their heavy sound but also their knack for engaging fans online. In 2023, they surged as one of the most-viewed new Australian acts across social platforms, building a loyal community around their relentless energy and unfiltered personalities.

The band is fronted by Vlado Saric, whose vocal delivery balances melodic clarity with searing screams. Guitarist Mitchell Black drives the riffs, drummer Jed McIntosh (familiar to some fans from his stint on The Bachelor Australia) powers the rhythm section, while Shawn “Red Curl” Mayer handles guitars and backing vocals, living up to his fiery nickname. Together, they form a collective that embodies the adrenaline-fuelled hybrid of metalcore and modern alt-rock.

Signing to Hopeless Records places Melrose Avenue in esteemed company. The label has long been home to genre-defining acts including Avenged Sevenfold, All Time Low, and The Used.

