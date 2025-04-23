 Men At Work Producer Peter McIan Has Died - Noise11.com

Men At Work Producer Peter McIan Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2025

in News

Peter McIan, the producer for Men At Work’s two classic albums ‘Business As Usual’ (1981) and ‘Cargo’ (1983), has passed away.

Men At Work frontman Colin Hay posted, “I just found out that Peter McIan, who produced Men At Work’s “Business As Usual” and “Cargo” albums, recently passed away. He was a very warm, intelligent and talented man. We were very close some 40 odd years ago. He helped us arrange all those songs, and was able to sonically articulate what we were endeavoring to offer the world. We saw each other sporadically over the years. I wish I’d seen him more.

“Condolences to those who were close”.

‘Business As Usual’ was the first Australian album to chart at number one in the USA and UK simultaneously.

McIan’s production delivered the Men At Work hits ‘Who Can It Be Now’, ‘Down Under’, ‘Be Good Johnny’, ‘Dr Heckyll & Mr Jive’, ‘Overkill’ and ‘It’s a Mistake’.

Peter also produced the Mondo Rock album ‘Nuovo Mondo’, featuring the original version of ‘A Touch of Paradise’, later covered by John Farnham.

Aussie band Dear Enemy’s sole album ‘Ransom Note’ (1984) was also a Peter McIan production.

So was Mr Mister’s debut album ‘I Wear A Face’ (1984).

Peter was named Producer of the Year by Cashbox in 1982.

As a songwriter, Peter co-wrote Pat Benatar’s ‘Looking For A Stranger’ (1982), ‘Clear Sailing’ recorded by Barbra Streisand (1984). McIan recorded his own version of ‘Clear Sailing’ on his own album ‘Playing Near The Edge’ in 1980.

