Metallica Donate $500000 To Fire Victims - Noise11.com

Metallica Donate $500000 To Fire Victims

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2025

in News

Metallica have donated $500,000 to the Los Angeles wildfires relief efforts.

Metallica have announced that through their All Within My Hands Foundation they are splitting the sum between California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Community Foundation’s Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.

Metallica said in a statement: “In the past week, the community has suffered at least 24 lives lost, nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders, 40,000 acres burned, and more than 12,000 structures—commercial and residential—destroyed. However, numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.”

Metallica’s donation comes after Beyonce donated $2.5 million.

Beyoncé announced the money will be given to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD Foundation to help victims of the wildfires, which have devastated large swathes of southern California since they broke out last week.

A message posted on the charity’s Instagram page stated: “Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

“The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy Awards will still go ahead as planned in Los Angeles – but with a “renewed sense of purpose”.

There were fears the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena, set for February 2, would be axed in the wake of the deadly wildfires still plaguing Southern California – which have now claimed at least 24 lives.

But Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt released a statement to confirm it will still take place but with a focus on raising money for relief efforts.

Shared by CNN Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister on X, the message began: “Dear Recording Academy Members, Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

“This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days.

“In response to this crisis, the Recording Academy and MusiCares launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort last week with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals.”

Referring to funding raised for wildfire victims and the awards’ sense of “purpose” this year in light of the wildfires devastation, the statement added: “Thanks to additional contributions, we have already distributed over $2 million in emergency aid to those most in need – and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance.

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast on CBS on February 2nd will proceed as planned.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else.

“The Grammys will not only honour the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

