Michael Jackson biopic To Be Filmed At Neverland Ranch - Noise11.com

by Music-News.com on June 17, 2024

Neverland Ranch has been cleared as the site of a major filming location for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Around 300 people were given permission to shoot on the infamous property north of Santa Ynez in California, according to film permit activity reviewed by SF Gate.

Jackson’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the late King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua’s film, which is slated for release in April 2025.

The film follows the life and career of Jackson from the time he joined the Jackson 5 until his death, weeks before his last tour.

Jackson died at age 50 in 2009 from a drug overdose.

Jackson stopped visiting Neverland in 2005, after facing counts of child molestation. He was acquitted of all charges.

Billionaire Ron Burkle purchased the property for $22 million (£17 million) in 2020 – a fraction of the initial $100 million (£79 million) asking price.

The 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on roughly 2,700 acres. It includes a 50-seat cinema, a basketball court and several guesthouses.

In 2019, the documentary Leaving Neverland focused on the stories of two men who alleged Jackson sexually abused them as children at the ranch, as well as other locations.

While for sale, Neverland was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch in an apparent effort to shed the property of its disturbing legacy, but the name hasn’t stuck.

