Sir Mick Jagger Returns To Dartford Grammar For 25th Anniversary Celebrations - Noise11.com

Sir Mick Jagger has made an unannounced return to Dartford Grammar School in Kent, visiting both his former classrooms and The Mick Jagger Centre, which is marking its 25th anniversary. The Rolling Stones frontman, now 82, walked the halls that shaped his early life and spent time with students and staff who continue to benefit from a facility he helped establish in 2000.

Jagger opened the Centre as a performing arts hub for students and the wider Dartford community. The Headmaster, Julian Metcalf, described the return visit as a very special moment for the school, stating that Jagger’s presence added the icing on the cake to the anniversary celebrations.

The Mick Jagger Centre has developed into a significant creative base for the region. It houses recording and video studios, rehearsal rooms, and gallery spaces designed to give young artists a place to explore and develop their craft. It also serves the local community, hosting theatre and music performances, and remains home to both The Dartford Music School and The Dartford Symphony Orchestra.

During the visit, Jagger toured the upgraded rooms and spoke with staff about the growth of arts programs over the past two decades. Students taking part in the Centre’s tuition programs performed for him, offering a glimpse of how far the Centre’s influence now reaches.

A major point of interest for Jagger was the Red Rooster project, an initiative he personally funds. Launched in 2003, the program delivers weekly music tuition to more than 1,280 local children across Dartford and nearby areas. Jagger watched a short performance from Red Rooster participants, then spent time speaking with them about their aspirations.

He thanked teachers at the Centre for inspiring young musicians and emphasised how essential it is for young people to express themselves through music, drama, dance, and art. Jagger noted that his own involvement with the Centre has been modest, yet he feels a genuine connection to its mission and the community it serves.

Born Michael Philip Jagger in Dartford in 1943, his early years were marked by the encouragement of his father, Basil Jagger, a physical education teacher who helped popularise basketball in Britain. Jagger’s mother, Eva, was a hairdresser who engaged in local political activity. Music was a constant presence in his childhood. He sang in the church choir and absorbed performers on radio and television, setting the foundation for his lifelong career.

Jagger passed the eleven-plus examination in 1954 and attended Dartford Grammar School, where he would begin to explore music more seriously. He formed an early garage band with guitarist Dick Taylor and performed songs by Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and other rhythm and blues pioneers.

In 1961, a chance encounter on Platform Two at Dartford station reunited him with childhood friend Keith Richards. Jagger was carrying rhythm and blues records, which sparked a conversation that reignited their friendship. Soon after, they formed The Blues Boys with Taylor, Alan Etherington, and Bob Beckwith. Jagger and Richards then moved into a flat in Chelsea with Brian Jones, where the groundwork for The Rolling Stones began to take shape.

Jagger presented a trophy to the current Dartford Grammar basketball team, recalling his own years playing the sport during school. The students posed with him for photos, capturing a rare moment with one of the world’s most recognisable performers.

Mick later reflected that returning to Dartford brought back a stream of memories. He said it was uplifting to see students engaging enthusiastically with music and the arts, and he offered young musicians a simple message, advising them to work really hard, rely on a bit of luck, and never give up.

Jagger’s younger brother, Chris Jagger, also a musician, will perform at The Mick Jagger Centre later today as part of the anniversary program. The Jagger family’s long-standing ties to Dartford remain central to the town’s cultural identity, with several streets named after Rolling Stones songs, including Angie Mews, Little Red Walk, and Ruby Tuesday Drive.

