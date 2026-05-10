Mike D Releases First Solo Single ‘Switch Up' As Beastie Boys Return To New Music Territory - Noise11 Music News

Mike D has released his debut solo single ‘Switch Up’, marking the first new music connected to a member of Beastie Boys since the group’s final studio album Hot Sauce Committee Part Two in 2011.

by Paul Cashmere

Mike D has stepped back into recording with the release of his debut solo single ‘Switch Up’, a track unveiled during a sold out performance at Plaza Nightclub & Dance Hall in Los Angeles. The release is significant not only because it is the first solo music formally issued under Mike D’s own name, but because it represents the first newly released material from a member of Beastie Boys since the group closed its recording career with 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.

For longtime followers of Beastie Boys, the arrival of ‘Switch Up’ signals a rare new chapter in the post-Beastie timeline. Since the death of Adam Yauch in 2012, surviving members Mike D and Ad-Rock have largely focused on archival projects, publishing, curation work and occasional collaborations rather than new commercial recordings. Mike D’s decision to release solo material now comes at a time when veteran alternative and hip-hop artists are increasingly returning to smaller independent style projects outside the traditional album cycle.

‘Switch Up’ emerged from informal recording sessions at Mike D’s home studio involving his sons Davis and Skyler Diamond and their band Very Nice Person. According to the release information, the sessions expanded organically to include additional collaborators and locations, resulting in a track built around experimentation rather than a formal commercial brief.

The single was produced by Carter Lang and Very Nice Person, with mixing handled by Derek “MixedByAli” Ali at No Name Studios. Lang is best known for work across contemporary alternative R&B and hip-hop, while MixedByAli has developed a reputation through projects with Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment artists.

The combination gives ‘Switch Up’ a production framework that moves beyond straightforward old-school hip-hop references and toward a looser hybrid sound.

The accompanying artwork was designed by San Francisco artist Thad Higa.

Mike D has also paired the release with a series of small-capacity pop-up performances in unconventional venues rather than established theatres or arenas. Before the Los Angeles nightclub appearance, he performed at Malibu’s Brothers Marshall Surf Shop and The Ojai Valley Women’s Club. Additional shows are scheduled for Sid The Cat Auditorium in South Pasadena and Xanadu Roller Arts in Brooklyn later this month.

Born Michael Louis Diamond in New York City in 1965, Mike D co-founded the group that became Beastie Boys after forming punk outfit The Young Aborigines in 1979. The band evolved from New York hardcore into one of hip-hop’s defining crossover acts after the arrival of MCA and Ad-Rock in the early 1980s.

Beastie Boys broke commercially with 1986’s Licensed To Ill, the Def Jam release that became the first rap album to top the Billboard 200. Songs including ‘Fight For Your Right’ and ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ pushed the group into mainstream culture, although later records such as Paul’s Boutique, Check Your Head and Ill Communication would ultimately become more critically influential.

Across the 1990s and 2000s, Mike D developed a parallel career as a producer, label operator and creative director through the group’s Grand Royal label and associated projects. Following Yauch’s death from cancer in 2012, the remaining members effectively retired Beastie Boys as a recording act. Mike D later worked on production projects with Portugal. The Man and Soft Play while also hosting Apple Music’s The Echo Chamber podcast.

The release of ‘Switch Up’ arrives amid continued reappraisal of Beastie Boys’ influence across hip-hop, punk and alternative music. Their catalogue has experienced renewed streaming growth in recent years, particularly among younger listeners discovering the band outside its original MTV era audience. The decision to release new material independently and through intimate live events also reflects a broader shift among legacy artists seeking direct audience engagement over large-scale commercial campaigns.

At this stage, Mike D has not announced a full solo album or broader recording project connected to ‘Switch Up’. However, the current run of live appearances suggests the release may be part of a larger experimental phase rather than a standalone track. Whether the project develops into a long-form release remains unclear, but ‘Switch Up’ represents the first concrete indication in more than a decade that a member of Beastie Boys is actively returning to frontline music-making.

Mike D Pop-Up Appearances:

May 10, South Pasadena, Sid The Cat Auditorium

May 22, Brooklyn, Xanadu Roller Arts

May 23, Brooklyn, Xanadu Roller Arts

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