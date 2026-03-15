Mike McCready Unveils Grunge Rock Opera ‘Farewell To Seasons' - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready celebrates Seattle’s legendary grunge era with a graphic novel tie-in and a “lost” rock opera

by Paul Cashmere

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has revealed a deeply personal project that has been more than 20 years in the making: a grunge-inspired rock opera titled Farewell To Seasons. Set against the tumultuous Seattle music scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the project comes paired with a companion graphic novel and an original soundtrack, offering fans an immersive glimpse into a formative era for modern rock.

The narrative centres on fictional musician David Williams, a character whose journey mirrors McCready’s own pre-Pearl Jam days. Alongside him are Angela Sunrise and Jonathan Alexander, each representing different facets of the Seattle scene – its creativity, ambition, and tragic consequences. The story charts an alternate history of grunge, weaving together the chaos, camaraderie, and cultural explosion that birthed bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, and of course, Pearl Jam.

“Farewell To Seasons is inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene,” McCready explains. “It’s historical fantasy, but grounded in the world I experienced. Alongside the graphic novel, there’s a ‘lost’ rock opera, with original music written from the perspective of David Williams.”

Originally conceived as a stage musical, the project evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic into an 11-track rock opera. McCready collaborated with Z2 Comics, with the graphic novel penned alongside Mark Sable and illustrated by Sebastián Piriz, featuring a cover by R. Kikuo Johnson. Z2’s editor-in-chief Rantz A. Hoseley describes the story as “a poignant reflection on what it was actually like for the musicians and fans when the world came to Seattle.”

The music itself features a star-studded roster of collaborators from Seattle’s rock lineage. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard, Fastbacks drummer Mike Musburger, and Chris Friel, McCready’s former bandmate from Shadow, all contribute, while Thunderpussy’s Molly Sides provides backing vocals. Tracks like “Queen Of The Season,” “Jonathan Alexander,” “Spoken,” and the title track highlight McCready on vocals for the first time, after undertaking lessons to meet the challenge.

Early previews of the opera have electrified audiences, with McCready performing select tracks live and revealing the intensity of the project. Among the most moving moments is “Crying Moon,” a tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell – a nod to the many musicians the scene has lost.

Beyond nostalgia, Farewell To Seasons is McCready’s meditation on ambition, fame, and mortality in a scene defined by both extraordinary creativity and tragedy. The story explores why Seattle produced such a profound cultural moment, asking questions about the cost of success and the fleeting nature of music’s influence.

The release of Farewell To Seasons is set for October 6, 2026, with pre-orders now available through Z2 Comics. Deluxe and platinum editions of the graphic novel will include artwork by Daniel Danger, while the soundtrack will initially bypass streaming platforms to emphasise its physical, immersive experience.

While Pearl Jam continues to tour and reflect on more than three decades in rock, McCready’s rock opera underscores the band’s ethos of artistic exploration and risk-taking. By revisiting the roots of grunge, he not only honours Seattle’s music legacy but also cements his own place as a storyteller and composer outside the confines of the band.

For fans, Farewell To Seasons offers both a portal to the formative years of grunge and a bold, personal statement from one of rock’s most enduring guitarists. It’s a project that blends music, narrative, and visual storytelling, capturing the spirit of an era that changed rock forever.

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