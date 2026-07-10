Miss May I Announce No Place For Me Album, Share New Single Sanctuary - Noise11 Music News

Miss May I have announced their eighth studio album, No Place For Me, due on 2 October through Solid State Records, alongside the release of the new single and video for Sanctuary, the first major preview of the band’s next chapter.

by Paul Cashmere

Miss May I have confirmed that their eighth studio album, No Place For Me, will be released on 2 October through Solid State Records. The Ohio metalcore band unveiled the announcement with the release of the new single Sanctuary, offering the first substantial look at an album that frontman Levi Benton describes as his most personal work to date. The record follows 2022’s Curse Of Existence and marks the band’s first collection of new material since signing with Solid State Records.

The announcement signals another significant moment for one of the longest running acts to emerge from the late 2000s American metalcore movement. Nearly two decades after forming in Troy, Ohio, Miss May I continue to evolve while maintaining the melodic aggression that established their reputation. No Place For Me also becomes the band’s first full-length album of original material following last year’s re-recorded anniversary edition of Apologies Are For The Weak, placing the focus firmly back on new songs after a period spent revisiting their earliest work.

Leading the project is Sanctuary, a song Benton says examines the destructive cycle of searching for security while undermining it yourself.

“Sanctuary is a song about wanting to feel safe and realizing you’re the one making that impossible,” Benton said. “It’s a cycle I’ve struggled with my whole life and I think a lot of people know exactly what that feels like.”

Benton said the writing process behind No Place For Me became an exercise in self-examination rather than simply assembling another collection of songs.

“No Place For Me is everything I’ve felt for a long time but never had the words for,” he said. “Writing it taught me who I actually am even when that hurt to look at. It’s a full journey, where it started, what I discovered, and where I am today.”

Musically, Miss May I remain rooted in melodic metalcore, combining intricate guitar work with hardcore rhythms and the balance of Benton’s harsh vocals against Ryan Neff’s clean melodic passages. The band has consistently built its catalogue around that formula while broadening its songwriting, and the new material appears to continue that trajectory with themes centred on anxiety, identity and resilience.

Formed in 2007 while its members were still teenagers, Miss May I quickly became part of a new generation of American metalcore bands. Their debut album, Apologies Are For The Weak, reached the Billboard 200 and helped establish the group beyond the underground scene. Their breakthrough came with 2012’s At Heart, which debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 and remains the band’s highest charting release.

Subsequent albums, including Rise Of The Lion, Deathless and Shadows Inside, reinforced the band’s commercial standing, with several releases reaching the upper tier of Billboard’s Independent and Rock album charts. Alongside extensive international touring, Miss May I have shared stages with acts including Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, Motionless In White, Hatebreed, August Burns Red and GWAR.

The band’s recent history has also brought significant change. Long serving guitarists B.J. Stead and Justin Aufdemkampe departed in 2024 after spending almost two decades with the group. Elisha Mullins, who had already been performing with the band as a touring guitarist, officially joined as a permanent member. Around the same period, the band signed with Solid State Records before celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of Apologies Are For The Weak with a complete re-recording featuring guest appearances from members of several contemporary metalcore bands.

While lineup changes often reshape the creative direction of established heavy bands, Miss May I have retained the core partnership of Benton, drummer Jerod Boyd and bassist Ryan Neff. That continuity has helped preserve the band’s identity even as personnel and labels have changed.

The release of No Place For Me arrives during another active period for metalcore, with many veteran acts continuing to attract audiences alongside a new generation of bands. Miss May I’s longevity reflects their ability to adapt without abandoning the melodic and technical characteristics that have defined their sound since the late 2000s.

With Sanctuary now available and the full album scheduled for October, Miss May I begin the next phase of their career with a record that promises to explore more personal subject matter while continuing the heavy, melodic approach that has sustained the band for almost twenty years.

No Place For Me Track Listing

Sanctuary

Portrait Of Pain

Hand Me A Halo

Pray For Silence

Death Threat

Die On The Vine

Fire Falls

Bury Me Down

Ashes Of The Altar

Highbrow Thieves

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