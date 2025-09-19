MJ The Musical Delivers the King of Pop's Legacy with Power and Precision - Noise11.com

Michael Jackson’s music and story burst to life in Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre.

by Paul Cashmere

MJ The Musical has opened at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre, bringing Broadway energy straight to Australia. Ilario Grant, fresh from the New York production, takes on the formidable role of Michael Jackson.

Derrick Davis (Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King) impresses in his dual roles as Joseph Jackson and tour manager Rob, switching seamlessly between them. Wonza Johnson delivers a compelling Berry Gordy, while Penny McNamee shines as Rachel, the fictional MTV VJ tasked with stitching past and present together (loosely inspired by real-life MTV UK’s Sonya Saul, who appeared in the original Dangerous documentary).

The story is set the week before the Dangerous tour launch in Munich, July 1992. It captures the chaos, last-minute changes, and relentless perfectionism that drove Michael, along with the ballooning production costs that made the tour both groundbreaking and financially risky.

Over 20 songs power the show, mixing performances, rehearsals, and flashbacks. The music not only celebrates the hits but also dives into Jackson’s personal struggles, his family dynamics, and his obsession with pushing boundaries. Expect all the anthems, plus deep cuts like Tabloid Junkie, 2Bad, Price of Fame, and even You Can’t Win from The Wiz.

The flashbacks are woven into a semi-factual storyline where an MTV crew gains rare access to Jackson’s rehearsals. This framework allows the show to trace his journey back to the Jackson 5 days and to confront his father, Joe Jackson, depicted as the tyrant history remembers, even morphing into the monster from Thriller.

There are lighter moments too, with Michael quipping, “If we don’t do it God will give the idea to Prince,” and a cheeky jab at Nirvana: “acts who can’t sing or dance.”

Christopher Wheeldon’s choreography captures the spirit of Jackson with remarkable precision. From Thriller’s iconic moves to the Jackson 5’s Soul Train era, the detail is impeccable. Natasha Katz’s lighting design and Derek McLane’s sets give the show cinematic speed and flair, flipping scenes in an instant.

Presented by Michael Cassel, whose company has staged Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, Hamilton, Mary Poppins, & Juliet, and Harry Potter in Australia, MJ The Musical is another blockbuster in the making. And with Cassel’s Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical coming in 2026, audiences can expect more world-class theatre on home turf.

For tickets: mjthemusical.com.au

Here’s the original 1992 MTV footage that inspired the Dangerous documentary:

MJ The Musical Song List

Act I

Beat It – MJ, Company, and Orchestra

Tabloid Junkie / Price of Fame – MJ and Rachel

Shout / Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag / (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher – Ensemble

Climb Ev’ry Mountain – Little Michael

The Love You Save / I Want You Back / ABC – Little Michael, Little Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie

I’ll Be There – Katherine, Little Michael, MJ

Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough / Blame It on the Boogie / Dancing Machine – MJ, Teenage Michael, Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Company

Stranger in Moscow – MJ

You Can’t Win – Berry Gordy and Teenage Michael

I Can’t Help It – Quincy Jones and Young Adult Michael

Keep the Faith – Quincy Jones and Young Adult Michael

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Young Adult Michael, MJ and Ensemble

Earth Song / They Don’t Care About Us – MJ and Ensemble

Act II

Billie Jean – MJ

Smooth Criminal – MJ and Ensemble

For the Love of Money / Can You Feel It – Joseph Jackson, Young Adult Michael, Marlon, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Orchestra

Money – Joseph Jackson

Keep the Faith (Reprise) – Rob, MJ, and Ensemble

She’s Out of My Life – MJ and Young Adult Michael

Jam – MJ, Ensemble, and Orchestra

Human Nature – MJ and Rachel

Bad / 2 Bad – MJ, Company and Orchestra

Price of Fame (Reprise) – MJ

Thriller – Little Michael, MJ, Joseph Jackson and Ensemble

Man in the Mirror – Company

Jam (Reprise) / Black or White / Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ (Reprise) – Company

Working Day and Night – Orchestra

