MØL Release Cathartic New Single Video Crush Ahead Of New Album Dreamcrush - Noise11.com

As Danish alt metal innovators MØL edge closer to the release of their third studio album Dreamcrush, the Aarhus based band have unveiled Crush, a new single and video that sharpens the emotional and sonic focus of the record ahead of its January 30 arrival via Nuclear Blast Records.

Crush follows earlier releases Garland and Young, continuing a carefully paced rollout that has revealed Dreamcrush as MØL’s most immersive and considered work to date. With its layered guitars, dynamic shifts and sense of internal tension, the new track sits at the heart of the album’s conceptual core, exploring emotional contradiction, endurance and gradual transformation.

Guitarist Nicolai Busse describes Crush as a defining moment for the band, articulating a balance MØL have long pursued. He explains the song reflects a journey through melancholy and uplift, devastation and beauty, framed as a slow undoing of certainty over time. The track, he says, reflects the gravitational pull between the individual and the world, and the quiet acceptance of routine and emotional ambiguity, where growth emerges subtly rather than through sudden resolution.

Dreamcrush arrives as the follow up to Jord from 2019 and Diorama from 2021, two releases that established MØL as a singular voice within modern heavy music. From their beginnings in the mid 2010s, MØL have carved a space where shoegaze textures collide with the intensity of black metal, creating expansive soundscapes that feel both punishing and luminous. Drawing influence from My Bloody Valentine, Cocteau Twins and Smashing Pumpkins, the band have consistently blended melody with abrasion, atmosphere with force.

The new album reflects a further evolution of that identity. Dreamcrush tempers the band’s sharpest edges with broader melodic arcs and soaring alt rock hooks, while retaining the emotional weight and density that defines their sound. Across the record, MØL examine the tension between aspiration and reality, and how dreams can function as both refuge and burden. Even at its most aggressive, the album is steeped in melody, lending the material a sense of cohesion and emotional clarity.

Recording for Dreamcrush took place over several months at Frederik Uglebjerg’s studio in Aarhus, allowing the band time to shape the album organically. That gradual process is evident in the way the songs unfold, with space given to dynamics, texture and emotional pacing. Vocalist Kim Song Sternkopf expands his range throughout the album, leaning into a deeper baritone while shifting between Danish and English lyrics. His performances centre on introspection and revisiting personal history, grounding the album’s broader themes in lived experience.

Guitar work plays a central role in the album’s emotional arc, with Nicolai Busse’s lead lines adding clarity and lift to the densest passages. The visual world of Dreamcrush further reinforces its themes, with abstract artwork inspired by Emil Nolde created by Daniel Owen at Nemesis Design, and photography by Rolf Meldgaard. Together, the visuals mirror the album’s exploration of dreams, reality and emotional reconciliation.

MØL’s journey to this point began with their self titled debut EP in 2014, followed by the EP II in 2015, produced by Jacob Bredahl. Those early releases laid the foundation for their international breakthrough with Jord, recorded at Grapehouse Studios and mixed and mastered by Chris Kreutzfeldt. A remastered reissue of the EPs in 2019 and the release of Diorama through Nuclear Blast marked steady growth and refinement. Dreamcrush now stands as the next chapter, reflecting a band confident in its identity and unafraid to explore new emotional terrain.

With Crush, MØL offer a potent glimpse into an album that promises depth, intensity and cohesion. As Dreamcrush approaches release, the band appear poised to deliver a record that resonates beyond genre boundaries, anchored by emotional honesty and a carefully honed sonic vision.

Dreamcrush Tracklisting

Dream

Små Forlis

Young

Hud

Garland

Favour

A Former Blueprint

∞

Dissonance

Mimic

Crush

