Morgan Evans Signs With Virgin Music Group, New Single ‘Beer Back Home' Due October 10 - Noise11.com

Australian country music star Morgan Evans has signed a major new partnership with Virgin Music Group, marking the next chapter of his international career. The deal kicks off with the release of his brand-new single, Beer Back Home, arriving on 10 October, with a full album scheduled for early 2026.

Evans, who grew up in Newcastle before making waves in Nashville, has already built an impressive global following.

Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 2014, the singer-songwriter has amassed more than 800 million streams worldwide, blending heartfelt songwriting with modern country-pop production.

The new partnership with Virgin Music Group is designed to amplify his reach even further. Virgin Music Group, a powerhouse supporter of independent artists and labels across the globe, will provide Evans with a worldwide platform while allowing him to retain creative control.

“I’m stoked to partner with Virgin Music Group on this record,” Evans said in a statement. “They’ve built a global team that gets Nashville, Europe, Australia – and they get me. The industry’s changing fast, but their model keeps artists in control, especially creatively. I couldn’t be prouder of this new music or more excited to share it with the world alongside the legends at VMG. Let’s go!”

Virgin Music Group’s Jen Bontusa, SVP of Label Management, praised Evans’ commitment to both his fans and the wider country music community.

“Morgan is an artist dedicated to the continued growth of his loyal fanbase and country music around the world,” she said. “The Virgin Music Group global team will play an important role in helping to expand that fanbase with an incredible collection of new music. We can’t wait to get started.”

Beer Back Home was recorded in Nashville with Evans co-producing alongside Todd Clark. The track is now available for pre-save ahead of its October release.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the single performed live. Evans is set to premiere Beer Back Home with a full-band debut on 14 February at the Howlin’ Country music festival in Newcastle, his first major hometown show in years. The festival also features US country star Lainey Wilson, making it a marquee event for fans of the genre.

Evans’ return to Newcastle holds special significance. His journey from local pubs in the Hunter region to global stages in the US and beyond highlights both his international ambition and his dedication to keeping a strong connection with his Australian roots.

