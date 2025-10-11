Morgan Evans Heads Home With New Single “Beer Back Home” And Announces Album Steel Town - Noise11.com

Australian country star Morgan Evans has gone back to where it all began. After two years away from the studio, Evans returns with a new single, Beer Back Home, and has revealed his long-awaited second studio album Steel Town will arrive on 20 March 2026 through Virgin Music Group.

The single marks the start of Evans’ next chapter – one grounded in his Australian roots and shaped by the introspection that came from returning home to Newcastle. Recorded in Nashville and co-produced with Todd Clark, Beer Back Home is a warm, upbeat anthem steeped in nostalgia. “I had to get outta this town. I needed something real. Old mates, familiar places, and salt water,” Evans says. “I reconnected with where I came from, who I was, who I wanna be. This record is a journey, and it all started with a beer back home.”

That journey, both literal and creative, is captured on Steel Town, a record that reflects Evans’ time in Newcastle and his renewed energy upon returning to Nashville. The title pays homage to the city that raised him, Australia’s industrial port town whose working-class resilience runs deep through his music.

Evans’ return to recording comes after a reflective period following the success of his viral ballad Over For You, a song that resonated deeply with audiences worldwide and inspired his Live at the Sydney Opera House album. Those sold-out performances were particularly poignant for Evans, who grew up just down the highway from the iconic venue.

Steel Town Tracklist

Steel Town

Beer Back Home

Two Broken Hearts (feat. Laci Kaye Booth)

Another Drink Coming

Back To Country (feat. William Barton)

Land I Love

Forgiving You For Me

Letting You Go

She Talks About Texas

The Farm

Settle It Down

Over

The inclusion of Back To Country, featuring Indigenous musician and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton, highlights Evans’ intention to blend Nashville storytelling with distinctly Australian elements. “There’s a lot of Australia on this record,” Evans says. “Not just in the words, but in the spirit of it.”

Evans’ debut album Things That We Drink To was released in 2018, earning him global recognition and establishing him as one of Australia’s most successful country music exports. That album spawned his first No.1 country radio hit Kiss Somebody (certified Platinum in the US) and the Gold-certified favourite Day Drunk, helping Evans cross over into the American mainstream.

Since then, Evans has amassed over a billion global streams, toured across North America and Europe, and headlined major festivals including Australia’s CMC Rocks. His easy-going charm and melodic storytelling have drawn comparisons to Keith Urban – another Australian artist who built a bridge between the Nashville country scene and audiences back home.

Beer Back Home sets the tone for Steel Town as a return to heartland values and musical authenticity. For Evans, it’s both a homecoming and a new beginning. “This record is me coming full circle,” he says. “It’s about the people, the places, and the lessons that made me who I am.”

