Katie Jayne and Luke Austen Team Up For Playful Duet “Let's Get It Wrong Together” - Noise11.com

Australian country music rising star Katie Jayne has teamed up with seasoned singer-songwriter Luke Austen for a brand-new single, “Let’s Get It Wrong Together”, out now via RTC Records.

The track is an upbeat, feel-good duet about diving headfirst into love, embracing the chaos and celebrating the idea that even the wrong turns feel right when you’re with the right person.

Katie Jayne said the collaboration was effortless and a career highlight:

“Getting to work with Luke on this song was such a joy. Not only is he an incredible vocalist, but he’s one of the most talented songwriters I know. His voice brings this warmth and authenticity that makes ‘Let’s Get It Wrong Together’ feel even more special.”

The single was produced by Jared Adlam, who also handled guitars, bass, and keyboards. Rounding out the line-up are Reece Baines on drums and Tim Crouch adding layers of banjo, mandolin and fiddle. The accompanying video, crafted by Eyes & Ears Creative alongside JHAC Images, brings the light-hearted spirit of the track to life.

Austen, a Golden Guitar-winning artist, is well-known for his storytelling style, which melds seamlessly with Katie Jayne’s sassy, modern country delivery. Together, the two create a warm, authentic sound that resonates with fans of both traditional and contemporary country music.

The release comes as momentum builds for Katie Jayne’s upcoming debut album, Your New Favourite Country Artist, slated for release at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January 2026. The record will feature a mix of honky-tonk anthems and heartfelt ballads, capturing the authenticity and bold energy that have made her one of the genre’s most exciting emerging voices.

