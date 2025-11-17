James Blundell Records Patience Wins With Trusted Teammates And Scores Major Chart Success - Noise11.com

James Blundell has entered a new era of his four decade career with Patience Wins, his thirteenth studio album and one of his most significant releases to date. The project arrives with a powerful reception from fans, debuting at #1 on the Australian Country Album Chart, #2 on the Country Album Chart, #4 on the Australian Album Chart, and #25 on the overall ARIA Album Chart. The result highlights Blundell’s enduring place in the Australian music story, a journey that began when he first broke through in 1989 with ‘James Blundell’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with James Blundell:

Across 35 years Blundell has become a central voice in modern Australian country music. His early records paved the way for the field to evolve across the 1990s, when he helped broaden the audience and introduced a fresh edge to the local sound. His success with songs like Way Out West, recorded with James Reyne in 1992, cemented his reputation as a boundary mover.

Patience Wins continues Blundell’s long partnership with producer and multi-instrumentalist Larry Campbell. Campbell has worked with a broad range of artists across American roots music, and he brings that depth to Blundell’s sessions. Campbell is joined by producer and engineer Justin Guip, another longtime collaborator who understands the tone and texture Blundell seeks. Together they create a sound that holds the warmth of traditional country while leaning into a clean modern feel.

Little Feat’s Bill Payne plays Hammond, piano and keys on the album. Payne has played on albums for JJ Cale, Bonnie Raitt, Robert Palmer, Brian Cadd, Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, Emmylou Harris, Rod Stewart, Bob Seger, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, BB King, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Bryan Adams, Jimmy Buffett, Carly Simon, Neil Diamond, Richard Marx, Barbra Streisand, James Taylor, Leo Sayer and The Doobie Brothers.

Blundell frames the album as a reflection on courage and endurance. He draws on the character of regional communities, a theme present since the early days of his songwriting. His voice sits honest and direct, shaped by years on the road and a lifetime of lived experience. The album also includes key creative partnerships with Lilly Brown and songwriting duo Patsy And Dave, who contribute to the emotional foundation of the record.

“After four decades in music, I still believe the best stories come from real life,” Blundell says. “Patience Wins is about the endurance and courage people show every day.”

The twelve songs on Patience Wins move through stories of connection, hardship, commitment, and simple victories. Each piece holds a narrative thread that ties to the album’s central theme. The tracklist stands as follows:

The World Dont Stop

Your Own Sweet Time

Queen Of The Lost Highway

One Of Those Saturday Nights (with Lilly Brown)

Morrisons Dog

After The Storm (with Patsy & Dave)

Whisky Tree

Red Devil Wind

Sideways

How To Lift A Curse

Its Almost Anzac Day

Patience Wins

Chart success has been a familiar part of Blundell’s history since the early 1990s, yet the impact of Patience Wins arrives at an important moment. It reflects a growing audience that spans his long-term supporters and a new wave of listeners drawn to the honesty of his work. His recent focus on writing, performing, and returning to a steady recording schedule has strengthened his position at the front of the genre.

The album’s four-tier chart result mirrors a career high point. Reaching #1 on the Australian Country Album Chart, #2 on the Country Album Chart, #4 on the Australian Album Chart, and #25 on the ARIA Album Chart confirms the broad appeal of the record.

Blundell has announced that he will tour the album in 2026, bringing the songs to stages nationwide. The first confirmed appearance is at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January, where he will present a special show titled Words & Music with collaborators Patsy And Dave. More dates are expected soon as the tour schedule develops.

Blundell’s performances remain a vital part of his connection with audiences. His live shows continue the tradition that began when he won his first Golden Guitar Award in the early 1990s and built a bond with regional communities across the country.

