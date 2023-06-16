ARIA Albums Chart Wrap-Up for 16 March 2023 - Noise11.com

The third studio album for 1D member Niall Horan called “The Show” debuts at the top of the Australian Album Charts this week.

“The Show” (Neon Haze/Capitol) becomes the 979th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2023), the 830th for ARIA (1983 to 2023), the 610th to debut at No.1 (plus the twelfth to do so for 2023), the 17th No.1 for this year and the 27th for the record label Capitol, plus their second this year after Sam Smith on February 6th with “Gloria”.

Niall Horan becomes the third member from his former group-of-five in One Direction to now have landed a No.1 Album in Australia, after firstly Zayn with “Mind of Mine” (1 week on April 4th, 2016) and then three-from-three-issued by Harry Styles, self-titled (1 week on May 22nd, 2017) then “Fine Line” (1 week on Dec. 23rd, 2019 then two more weeks from Jan. 6th. 2020), while he’s since accumulated ten broken weeks at the top with “Harry’s House” (started May 30th, 2022) and it’s currently sitting at No.9 this week, plus late last year Louis Tomlinson got close to the top by debuting at No.2 with his second set “Faith in the Future” (Nov. 21st, 2022).

“The Show” is also the No.1 selling Vinyl album locally, plus the album also lands first week at the top in England, Ireland, Scotland, New Zealand, Belgium and The Netherlands (so far), plus his new album surpasses the No.2 peaks his first two sets achieved here with “Flicker” (late October 2017) and “Heartbreak Weather” (March 23rd, 2020). This new No.1 Album becomes the second with just the word ‘show’ in its title, the other being “The Eminem Show” (7 weeks from June 3rd, 2002), while alternates could include “Freakshow” for Silverchair (Feb 16th, 1997), “Glee Vol.3: Showstoppers” (May 31st, 2010) and “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack (8 weeks from January 8th, 2018).

Niall Horan is an Irishman, and he becomes the first act from Ireland to hit the this decade, in fact he’s the first in over fourteen years from Ireland to make it to the top, as the last was Ronan Keating with “Songs for My Mother” (4 weeks from April 27th, 2009), plus his new No.1 Album becomes the 22nd overall No.1 by an Irish act (solo male or female, duo or group). Niall’s first No.1 here also becomes the 282nd by a Solo Male Artist to hit the top in Australia (6th for 2023), and Niall also becomes the tenth overall Irish Act to make it to No.1 (U2 lead with 11 No.1 sets, followed by two a piece for both The Cranberries and The Corrs) and the third ever Solo Male Irish Artist to hit the top, other than Ronan Keating the first was Van Morrison (August 19th, 1990) with his ‘The Best of’ collection.

The new entry at No.3 last week for the newly released ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’ soundtrack sees it rise up one spot to a new peak of No.2 this week, with the album seeing four songs from the set within the Top 50 this week (No.20, No.27, No.33 and No.41), while a fifth songs from the film franchise in “Sunflower” from the first movie rebounds back to No.24 (LW-39), and with the film being issued in cinemas and on digital streaming platforms, its reaching a wider audience faster, plus the album is again the No.1 Hip Hop/R&B Album locally.

Debuting at No.1 in The U.S.A. this past week (finally knocking off Morgan Wallen) is Korean act Stray Kids with their latest album “5-Star”, which here is only down one spot to No.3, followed by a stable No.4 in “Midnights” by Taylor Swift (No.15 Vinyl), plus she regains a second Top 10 entry this week as “1989” is up one spot to No.10 (WI10-76). Last week’s No.1 entry for Foo Fighters and “But Here We Are”, which drops four places to land at No.5 (and also No.5 Vinyl).

The No.1 Country Album this week is Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time”, which nationally dips one spot to No.6, while it retains its pole position in Canada for a thirteenth week at the top there. Also down one place each are “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (No.1 Catalogue Album), and “SOS” by SZA (No.13 Vinyl) to No.7 and No.8 respectively. The second and final stable Top 10 entry occurs at No.9 as “Harry’s House” for Harry Styles (No.20 Vinyl) picks up its second sales certification, now 2x▲Platinum in sales (it was last certified on August 8th, 2022).

TOP 20:

With Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” climbing to a new peak of No.3 on the singles chart this week, it’s parent album “Gettin’ Old” is back up to No.12, with two of the three Top 20 entries for Taylor Swift on hold this week in “Lover” (No.14) and “folklore” (No.19), her only mover is her “Reputation” set, up two places to No.16 (No.12 Vinyl). Ed Sheeran and his ” – (subtract)” (HP-1×2, WI10-5) set leave the Top 10 for the first time, down five places to No.15, while the other Metro Boomin’ entry in “Heroes & Villains” drops two to No.17 and collections for both Eminem (No.18) and Elton John (No.20) decline their positions only slightly from last week.

TOP 30:

The three best of sets within this chart region are for Foo Fighters (non-mover at No.21), Post Malone (20 to No.22) and Maroon 5 (27 to No.25), while three country albums within the Top 30 sees minor rises, two for Luke Combs in “This One’s for You” (to No.23) and “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” (to No.29), with Morgan Wallen and his “Dangerous: The Double Album” up to No.28.

Thanks to a vinyl release and a No.2 position on that chart this week, the debut self-titled album from 1997 for Savage Garden sees it land at No.30 this week (according to ARIA’s website it was sitting at No.494 last week). The album first debuted at No.1 on April 6th, 1997 initially logging it’s first thirteen weeks on the chart at No.1, with four more runs at the top between July and October of 1997, accruing 19 weeks at No.1 and 47 weeks within the Top 10 and by July 2000 it had racked up 106 weeks within the Top 100.

TOP 40:

Harry Styles’ “Fine Line” rises back up a couple of spots to No.31, with the recent Lewis Capaldi No.1 Album “Broken by Desire to Heavenly Sent” dropping seven places to land at No.35, with his debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent” only down three to No.37, while the other big drop down into the Top 40 is a seventeen place slump to No.39 for the doco soundtrack to ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’.

TOP 50:

Queen’s biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ screened last Sunday night on TV, thus the soundtrack is back up eight places this week to No.41, with the other rise within this chart region being Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die” up eight spots to land at No.47. For only the third time in its 220 week chart run the debut Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…” drops into the Top 50 section, this week it’s down four to No.44, its lowest ever chart position. The other Top 10 dropout from last week’s chart is the DZ Deathrays No.8 entry “R.I.F.F.”.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #13 (LP#3) – Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) – Noah Kahan (Mercury/Republic) is the first time that the October 2022 issued album has charted in the Top 100 in Australia, with the set being expanded from 14 tracks to the newly issued ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever’ edition of the album now featuring seven extra tracks. The album was sitting at No.179 last week (according to the ARIA website), so it’s a massive 166 place jump this week to become his first ever chart entry in Australia, while the set has also landed first week at No.17 on the Vinyl Sales chart and at No.6 in New Zealand along with bonus-album track “Dial Drunk” at NZ.No.35.

* #32 (LP#6) – SIX – Extreme (earMUSIC/Edel) is the aptly titled sixth album for the American rock group, and their first new material in 15 years, plus their first chart entry here since ’95’s “Waiting for the Punchline” (HP-51, March 19th, 1995), having first charted with their self-titled set in August 1989 (AMR-HP-69), followed by their highest charted set “Pornograffiti” (HP-29, first charted from July 1991, peaked January 1992) and then “III Sides to Every Story” (HP-42, peaked early November 1992). The group last issued “Saudades de Rock” in August 2008, but that did not chart here, while the new album has grabbed the No.8 spot on the Vinyl Chart.

* #48 (LP#3) – Currency//Castration – Geld (Relapse Records) is the third album and now first chart entry for the Melbourne act, who previously issued “Perfect Texture” (March 2018) and “Beyond the Floor” (July 2020), neither of which charted, plus this new album has also landed at No.7 on the Vinyl Sales chart thanks to a limited edition blood-red vinyl version of the album.

New Certification:

Harry’s House – Harry Styles ▲2

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 9th to the 15th of June 2023

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

