Swanee Unites With Jimmy Barnes And Alan Barnes On Historic First Recording “Brother Of Mine” - Noise11.com

Australian rock legend John Swan, better known as Swanee, has achieved something that until now existed only as a family dream. For the first time in history, the Barnes brothers, Swanee, Jimmy Barnes and Alan Barnes, have stepped into a studio together to record a track.

The track is “Brother of Mine”, the emotional centrepiece of Swanee’s new album Believe. More than just another single, the song is the reason Believe came to life. “This song is the reason Believe was made.”

Swanee explains. “It brought us together in a way we’ve never done before, not just as brothers, but as artists sharing the same space, telling our story.”

Alan Barnes adds, “We have never actually recorded together… and now that we finally have, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s something that I have always wanted to do since the day I first started to sing, looking up to and respecting both of my big brothers because they have both influenced me to be the kind of singer that I am now.”

Listen to Brother of Mine:

The song embodies brotherhood, resilience and the family ties that endure through life’s turbulence. It’s not just the lyrics that carry this weight – Swanee’s distinctive vocal grit, Jimmy’s searing edge and Alan’s heartfelt tone blend to deliver a piece that resonates on a generational level.

While “Brother of Mine” now sits on streaming platforms, the album Believe has taken a very different route. In a move that defies today’s digital-first industry, Swanee chose to release the record exclusively in physical formats – CD and vinyl only. The gamble has paid off: Believe has spent three weeks at Number 1 on the ARIA Blues & Roots chart, landed Top 5 positions across five ARIA charts, and seen multiple repressings in just six weeks.

The rarity of such chart success without streaming has made Believe one of the most talked-about Australian releases of 2025. Fans can pick up copies via Swanee’s official website, JB Hi-Fi and independent record shops nationwide.

Swanee’s career has always been marked by grit, perseverance and authenticity. From his early days drumming for Fraternity, to solo hits like “If I Were a Carpenter” and “Lady What’s Your Name”, he has carved out his own chapter in the Australian songbook. Yet “Brother of Mine” represents something more profound, a moment of family unity that transcends music.

Jimmy Barnes, of course, needs no introduction as one of the nation’s most recognisable voices and the frontman of Cold Chisel. Alan Barnes has carved his own legacy as a respected singer and musician, albeit more low-key than his brothers. For all three to finally share tape together marks a career-defining event that fans have waited decades to hear.

Swanee describes Believe as more than an album. It is “a statement of faith, in music, in family, in coming full circle.” At its heart, “Brother of Mine” acts as the anchor, pulling together the threads of resilience, reconciliation and love that the Barnes brothers have carried with them all their lives.

With physical sales driving chart success, strong fan demand, and the historic collaboration with Jimmy and Alan, Believe stands as one of the year’s most remarkable Australian albums.

“Brother of Mine” is streaming now, while Believe remains a physical-only release and a rare and powerful reminder that music you can hold still carries weight in a digital world.

Believe is available via www.johnswan.net.au, all independent stores and JB-HI FI across Australia.

“Brother Of Mine” is now available on all major streaming platforms via this link

Watch the Noise11.com Swanee Believe track by track interview:

Jimmy Barmes, John Swan and Alan BarnesSwanee Believe

